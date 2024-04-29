Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were the talk of the 2023 NFL season and now Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris feels like he has taken their place. On Thursday night, the Falcons shocked the NFL world when they drafted former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The shocking choice wasn't due to Penix's talent on the football field; in fact, he was one of the best players in college football last season. NFL fans were shocked because the team signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million.

Raheem Morris told reporters that the attention the draft choice has been given makes him feel like Taylor Swift.

"I hate for it to be like the story of the draft. I know it will be. That's just how our world is based and is driven, but I can't say it's annoying. No. Because it's what people want to see; it's piqued more interest," Morris said.

"What's [Travis] Kelce's girlfriend's name? I feel like her right now. I'm Taylor Swift and [Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot] is Kelce, I guess."

As one could imagine, Cousins reportedly wasn't thrilled with the draft selection. The Atlanta Falcons haven't said if they plan for Penix to play in any capacity in 2023 or if he will sit and learn from the veteran.

Travis Kelce referred to Taylor Swift as his 'significant other' at charity event

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift debuted their relationship early in the 2023 NFL season. The Grammy-winning singer attended Kansas City Chiefs throughout the season, leading up to and including Super Bowl XLVIII.

On Saturday night, Kelce and Swift went to Patrick Mahomes' charity gala for the "15 and the Mahomes" foundation at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. After the live auction, Kelce jumped up on stage and announced that he had another item to add to the auction.

It's then that he referred to Swift as his 'significant other' and shocked the gala's attendees by adding four tickets to "The Eras Tour."

“I was just talking to my significant other and, uh, we might have one other auction item that wasn’t on the docket." Kelce said. "Has anyone ever heard of the Eras tour?”

Travis Kelce then stood with the auctioneer as the tickets were eventually sold for $80,000.