The Atlanta Falcons are one of the biggest unknowns entering next season despite the drafting of star running back Bijan Robinson. There are many questions surrounding what Atlanta can do next season, but some are bullish on their potential.

Desmond Ridder as the quarterback, with Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Scott Miller and Jonnu Smith, the Falcons have some nice pieces to build around.

So nice in fact, that Falcons insider Darryl Ledbetter thinks that Atlanta could be a playoff team next season.

On SK's "BallFather" podcast, Ledbetter said:

“I think it is a playoff team, and ... even with Ridder, because even if he can't throw, you can turn it over to Taylor Heinicke, and then you're back in the draft next year trying to get the North Carolina quarterback. But, yeah, they got the running game, they got the receivers, the defense is, you know, you got a lot of new pieces over there.

"They spent a lot of money, and I said it can't be worse over there, so, you know, they're down, you know, all you got to do is make a leap.”

What are expectations for Bijan Robinson and Falcons next season?

2023 NFL draft: Round 1

Coming off a 7-10 season, the Falcons have reason to be optimistic about their chances heading into next season. The offense averaged 21.5 points per game (ranked 15th) and the defense was a touch behind, allowing 22.7 ppg (23rd).

Now, with the offseason addition headlined by Bijan Robinson, there is a lot to like about the Falcons going forward, and we haven't mentioned their division yet, either.

The NFC South is perhaps the most gettable division this season as the Carolina Panthers are an unknown with rookie Bryce Young, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in rebuilding mode with Baker Mayfield as the quarterback, which leaves Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints as the threats to the Falcons.

Many expect Atlanta to be a eight- to nine-win team next season, and we imagine that Bijan Robinson is going to be a focal point. The running game will no doubt help Ridder, and for people sleeping on the Falcons, just you wait, they might surprise some and snag a playoff spot.

