Falcons RB Bijan Robinson calls for Performance-Based NIL deals for college athletes - "Your love for the game has gone"

With Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson just one year removed from college, he had a strong opinion about name, image, and likeness deals.

The 2022 Unanimous All-American hopes incoming collegiate players will maintain their enthusiasm for the game without thinking of the money.

The former Texas Longhorn said in a recent episode of Tyreek Hill's It Needed to be Said podcast:

“So, I mean, now these kids are just seniors in high school are just wanting to go to school because they want to make $1 million, $2 million, $3 million off the bat, and I’m like, ‘Bro, you don’t realize that can change your mindset already. And your love for the game has gone.”

If he can have things his way, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft would like performance-based NIL deals.

Bijan Robinson, a two-time First Team All-Big 12 member, added:

“I tried to do NIL the right way…I was like I’ll earn these deals or earn what I can earn off my performance and what I do on the field. And then I mean, everything, they took care of itself on that aspect.”

“I wanted to do things that could change how college football is or change how the athlete’s perspective of making money is at that level.”

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) approved the name, image, and likeness policy in 2021. It allowed all NCAA athletes to receive monetary compensation for their NIL, regardless of whether the state has a NIL law in place. However, the NCAA's NIL rules cannot override existing state NIL provisions.

How much did Bijan Robinson earn from his NIL deals?

Bijan Robinson could have earned more from his estimated $1.8 million profit if brands and companies already offered performance-based NIL deals.

Last season alone, he won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back. The Arizona native finished his final season at Texas with 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns.

It's his second consecutive 1,000-yard season for the Longhorns. He also had 805 receiving yards and eight catching touchdowns in three seasons for the storied football program.

Aside from his NIL deal with Lamborghini, he also had agreements with fast food restaurant chain Raising Cane's and video-sharing website Cameo.

Robinson also had deals with over-the-top sports streaming service DAZN, Leaf Trading Cards, C4 Energy, Rhoback, Candy Digital, Onyx Authenticated, and Athletic Brewing Company.

Last month, Bijan Robinson agreed to a four-year, $21.96 million fully-guaranteed contract with the Falcons. That includes a $12.9 million signing bonus and a $5.1 million roster bonus.

ON3 reveals that Bronny James, LeBron James' son, is currently the highest-paid college athlete in terms of NIL deals. He will earn an estimated $6.8 million even before he plays his first game for the USC Trojans.

Meanwhile, incoming Texas freshman Arch Manning is the highest-ranked college football player with an estimated $2.8 million worth of NIL deals. LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-ranked female athlete at $3.4 million.

