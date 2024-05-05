Michael Penix Jr. saw his NFL dreams realized last week when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. The former Washington quarterback was surrounded by his family and friends at the time and now he is sharing a sweet sentiment with his girlfriend.

Penix shared a sentimental post on Instagram of photos of him and his girlfriend, Olivia Carter. In the caption, he expressed how much he loves her support and for standing by him.

"I forever want you next to me," Penix captioned the post.

He shared some precious snapshots of their relationship including a glimpse of them celebrating draft night together. As well as a photo of Penix and Carter boarding the plane that took them to the Atlanta Falcons' facility for the first time.

Olivia Carter's response to Michael Penix Jr.'s IG post.

Olivia Carter then shared that she was touched by Michael Penix Jr.'s post and how he felt. She re-shared the post on her own Instagram story and added a tearful emoji, showing how she felt.

Who is Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Carter?

Michael Penix Jr. will officially begin his NFL career when rookie mini camp begins next week. As he starts this next chapter, he has the support of his girlfriend, Olivia Carter, who is an athlete in her own right.

Olivia Carter was born and raised in Kent, Washington, which is located just outside of Seattle, to Regina and Christopher Carter. She grew up with two brothers: Quincy and Theo. She played soccer, basketball and track and field while growing up and through her time at Kent-Meridian High School.

She then attended the University of Nevada-Reno, where she continued her athletic and educational endeavors. She played collegiate soccer and studied biochemistry and graduated from the university in May 2022.

After graduating, Olivia Carter moved back to her home state of Washington. Her move came around the same time that Penix had decided to transfer from the University of Indiana after suffering his third ACL tear.

His move to Washington not only gave his collegiate football career a second chance but also the opportunity to meet Carter. The couple went Instagram official with their relationship on Christmas 2023.