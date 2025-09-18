"Family issues and possible money stealing": Browns insider reveals why Baker Mayfield’s Cleveland tenure turned toxic

The Cleveland Browns used their No. 1 overall pick to land Baker Mayfield in the 2018 NFL Draft. The franchise even exercised the fifth-year option, but the two parties cut ties with each other at the end of the fourth year. Mayfield underwent surgery on the labrum after the 2021 season and Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson, leading to a trade request from Mayfield.However, there was probably more to the story. NFL insider Mary Kay Bot revealed the reason behind Mayfield's toxic tenure in Cleveland on the &quot;92.3 The Fan&quot; show on Thursday.&quot;It's very, very complicated but things had gone so south here that I don't think it was at the point of return,&quot; Kay Bot said. &quot;I don't think that there was any chance for him to come back and salvage anything here with the way things transpired. I think he got off to a very, very tumultuous and toxic start here.&quot;Kay Bot said many things went downhill for the quarterback. The insider believes Baker Mayfield was a little bit of a train wreck in Cleveland and needed to be humbled and changed. She said his life was not the way it is now, and the Texas native had some troubles with his love life as well.&quot;He had family issues with his father and his father's company and possible money stealing and different things like that. So he was not in a good place, and he readily admits he needed to have his career taken down to the studs so that he could build himself back up. And I just don't think that Cleveland was going to get that version of Baker Mayfield until that happened.&quot;The Browns flipped Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. The quarterback requested his release after the Week 9 loss and was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2023 and has been the team's QB1 since then, leading them to a 9-8 and 10-17 record and back-to-back postseason appearances.Baker Mayfield's performance for the Cleveland BrownsBaker Mayfield played 14 games for the Browns in his rookie season, completing 310 of 486 passes for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns. He was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and was a strong contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Mayfield threw 317 completions for 3,827 yards for 22 TDs and 21 interceptions in 16 games next season.The Browns finished the season with a 6-10 record. The franchise stuck with him as the starting QB, and he stood up to the expectations. He led Cleveland to an 11-5 record and its postseason win since the 1994 season before the team bowed out of the tournament with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He played 14 games in his final season with the Browns and recorded his worst numbers with the franchise that season.