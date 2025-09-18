Trae Young lets out 3-word reaction as Baker Mayfield's feud with Texans safety heats up

Trae Young was one of many athletes who reacted to Baker Mayfield's post following his dust-up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Monday night. Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 20-19 win over Gardner-Johnson and the Houston Texans. In an Instagram post, Mayfield celebrated the Bucs' second win of the season by sharing images from the game. It mainly featured him and Gardner-Johnson during their confrontation in the fourth quarter. The two have a history, so it wasn't surprising to see. Gardner-Johnson was asked after the game about the confrontation, but he decided not to comment. He did acknowledge that the Bucs were the better team on Monday night. &quot;Built different. 10 toes down,&quot; Mayfield wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBaker Mayfield's reaction garnered many comments from peers and other athletes like Trae Young, who dropped a three-word reaction. Young and Mayfield were at one point the faces of Oklahoma Sooners basketball and football, respectively, during the 2017-18 season. &quot;Talk yo shii!!&quot; Young commented. Trae Young comments on Baker Mayfield's post. (Photo: @bakermayfield on IG)Young was a freshman during the 2017-18 season, captivating the nation with his 3-point shots and clutch buckets. He led the Sooners to the NCAA Tournament, but they lost to Rhode Island 83-78 in overtime in the first round. He was soon drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded to the Atlanta Hawks for Luka Doncic on the same night. Mayfield, on the other hand, helped Oklahoma win the BIG 12 championship over TCU. They were the second seed in the College Football Playoff but lost to Georgia in the Rose Bowl. He did win the Heisman Trophy that year and was drafted first by the Cleveland Browns. Trae Young is in a feud with Patrick Beverley all of a suddenAfter Patrick Beverley's comments about All-Stars taking things for granted, Trae Young responded to him by letting All-Stars do the talking. Beverley didn't appreciate the comment and took a lot of shots at the Atlanta Hawks star for making the playoffs just three times in his career.Beverley even went as far as claiming that some players don't want to play in Atlanta because of Young's selfishness. The remarks didn't sit well with the four-time All-Star, who responded with a 12-minute video trashing Beverley, including his emotional celebration at winning a play-in game. Young also reiterated that if Beverley mentioned All-Stars, then only All-Stars should be the ones who should be speaking. He has nothing against someone's opinion as long as it's not disrespectful. He even invited the former NBA player to a Hawks game, and the tickets are on him.