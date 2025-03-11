“Family for life” – Isaiah Rodgers pens heartfelt goodbye to Eagles after $15,000,000 deal with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings signed Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million contract on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period. The cornerback spent the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

On Instagram on Tuesday, he penned a heartfelt message to Eagles fans, his former teammates and the organization:

"Dear Philly, To the fans - the land of the underdog. I was down and out, and you all embraced me as one of your own. I will never forget my time here. From our pregame catches and cleat giveaways, to our Super Bowl Championship, I have genuinely never had more fun playing this game.

"It was a very difficult decision to leave, but I will always remember all the love and support you showed me and my family. To my teammates - family for life. To the organization, thank you for taking a chance on me. I will forever remain a Philadelphia Eagle Super Bowl Champion. Until we meet again Philly! Love always, 34 - Isaiah Rodgers, Sr."

Rodgers spent the first three seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts after they selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, he was waived after being suspended for the 2023 season due to violating the league's policy on gambling. He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles that summer. However, he was inactive due to his suspension.

The cornerback was reinstated ahead of the 2024 season. In his lone season with Philadelphia, he recorded 26 total tackles, 17 solo tackles, one forced fumble and four passes defended in 15 games.

Isaiah Rodgers among several big pickups for Vikings

Isaiah Rodgers is not the only player that the Minnesota Vikings have added to their roster over the first two days of the NFL's legal tampering period. The franchise has looked to build in the trenches, adding center Ryan Kelly, offensive guard Will Fries and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

They are also expected to add defensive tackle Javon Hargrave once his release from the San Francisco 49ers becomes official. Minnesota has also managed to retain Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Murphy. While the Vikings finished 14-3 last season, they were bounced from the postseason in the wild-card round, suffering a 27-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

