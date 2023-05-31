Longtime University of Alabama coach Nick Saban, who has dominated the SEC, had some thoughts about the disparity in college football. For decades, the Power Five conferences, which includes Saban's Southeastern Conference, have been more dominant than the small conferences.

Now that college athletes are permitted to make money from NIL deals, those disparities have grown. Players at bigger universities and colleges are making more money through NIL deals. So, those schools are now even more enticing to high school recruits.

In an article in The Athletic, Saban said that he feels that the disparity is just going to increase with NIL deals. He also said that he feels that there needs to be some sort of system in place surrounding the amount of deals student-athletes can have.

The conversation about Nick Saban's comments circulated around social media. On Reddit, some said that college football will soon turn into European soccer, comparing the Power Five to the dominant European teams. Fans also said that the NIL deals aren't the only disparity in the college football landscape.

Whether or not there will be any changes when it comes to policing the NIL deals for student-athletes remains to be seen.

Will the SEC add an extra game to their schedule?

The SEC, like most conferences, plays a 12-game schedule. That includes eight SEC games and four nonconference games. On Tuesday, while the conference had their annual meetings, the idea of adding a ninth game was brought to the table.

Many believe that adding another game would add to the overall dominance of the conference. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that while he isn't putting pressure on a decision now, he would like to agree on whether it will be eight or nine games in a timely manner.

“I don’t have a lot of angst that we have to decide," Sanky said. "But I would prefer to not continue to circle the airport with the airplane.”

But so far this week, it doesn't appear that a decision will be made anytime soon. Those opposed of a schedule change wonder how it will impact rivalry games.

With some of the biggest rivalry games in the SEC taking place during Thanksgiving weekend, would that change with an added game? The change could possibly go into effect in 2024 if a decision is made soon.

