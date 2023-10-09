"Jerry Jones ain't livin much longer for this": Fans believe Cowboys' Dak Prescott will be traded after SNF disasterclass

Same opponent, same result.

The Dallas Cowboys visited the eternal rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night and lost 10-42. Offensively, Dak Prescott was once again horrible, throwing just three interceptions against a single touchdown and receiving four sacks. Defensively, they failed to contain George Kittle, who exploded for three touchdown catches.

Amidst the blowout, fans started wondering whether the Cowboys should blow up their roster, beginning with trading away their star quarterback to have a shot at top college prospect Caleb Williams:

The NFL's X community wants the Dallas Cowboys to part ways with Dak Prescott

