Shannon Sharpe joined the Fox Sports 1 show Undisputed with Skip Bayless in 2016, becoming an instant hit among fans. Every day on the show, Sharpe and Bayless have discussed and debated various topics, something that will soon come to an end. The Hall of Fame tight end announced his departure from the show effective after the NBA Finals.

Fans took to Twitter to say that one particular debate between Bayless and Sharpe could be the reason for the latter's departure from the hit show. The fans recalled a heated debate between the two over Tom Brady on Undisputed, saying Bayless' disrespect for his colleague during the argument could have pushed Sharpe toward the exit door:

House Stark @AGurlHas_NoName @samstaydipped Yup this the first thing that came to mind when I heard Unc was leaving. Skip was disrespectful af. @samstaydipped Yup this the first thing that came to mind when I heard Unc was leaving. Skip was disrespectful af.

PCP @rotator_ @samstaydipped Skip RIDES for Brady and Jordan fr 🤣🤣 @samstaydipped Skip RIDES for Brady and Jordan fr 🤣🤣

KBEZ23 @Kbez23 @samstaydipped That’s the initial shot that started it all. The finishing blow happened two weeks later about the Damar Hamlin situation @samstaydipped That’s the initial shot that started it all. The finishing blow happened two weeks later about the Damar Hamlin situation

Jon Peters @JonPeters1976 @samstaydipped We all knew that was it for the show. It was a long time coming too. @samstaydipped We all knew that was it for the show. It was a long time coming too.

This has been obvious to me since his Tim Tebow sycophancy, but it’s laid out here. How he made it as a sports pundit without ever even being a water boy is bad enough, but criticizing his literal Hall of Fame partner is bananas. Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped This was the moment Shannon sharpe knew he was leaving Undisputed This was the moment Shannon sharpe knew he was leaving Undisputed https://t.co/XD0S42XNMI Skip Bayless is a garbage human. And he’s dumb.This has been obvious to me since his Tim Tebow sycophancy, but it’s laid out here. How he made it as a sports pundit without ever even being a water boy is bad enough, but criticizing his literal Hall of Fame partner is bananas. twitter.com/samstaydipped/… Skip Bayless is a garbage human. And he’s dumb.This has been obvious to me since his Tim Tebow sycophancy, but it’s laid out here. How he made it as a sports pundit without ever even being a water boy is bad enough, but criticizing his literal Hall of Fame partner is bananas. twitter.com/samstaydipped/…

Shannon was a TE. You can’t even compare him to Brady @samstaydipped I’ll never understand Skip’s thought process in this conversation.Shannon was a TE. You can’t even compare him to Brady @samstaydipped I’ll never understand Skip’s thought process in this conversation.Shannon was a TE. You can’t even compare him to Brady 😂

The debate in question is from last December when Bayless and Sharpe discussed Brady's play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 season.

Bayless made a direct comparison between his co-host's NFL resume and that of Tom Brady during the debate, saying Brady was still playing at a high level at 45 when Sharpe had to stop at 35. Bayless also exclaimed, "He [Brady] is way better than you were!"

Sharpe, an NFL great, was visibly upset with his partner's arguments and pointed out that Bayless took personal shots at him just because he said Brady wasn't playing well that year.

Earlier this year, Sharpe took issue with Bayless' tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Bayless tweeted about a Bills versus Cincinnati Bengals game while Hamiln was getting medical treatment on the field:

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how? This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant."

Sharpe was absent from the show following Bayless' tweet but showed up the following morning. He urged that his co-host take down the tweet, but Bayless stood by his own words.

Shannon Sharpe's HOF resume

Shannon with former Broncos teammate and HOF QB John Elway

Shannon Sharpe played 14 seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (12 seasons) and the Baltimore Ravens (two seasons). He won two Super Bowls with Denver and one with Baltimore.

In all, the former seventh-round selection had 815 receptions, 10,060 yards, and 62 touchdowns in his career. The tight end was also an eight-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the Hall of Fame All-1990s team.

He ranks fifth all-time in yards amongst tight ends in NFL history and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

