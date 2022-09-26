"The great NFL baking show. It’s time. Get Gordon Ramsey on the phone" - NFL fans go wild with predictions as league axes traditional Pro Bowl

On Monday morning, the NFL announced that there will no longer be a Pro Bowl. Instead of the traditional game format, the league will now make the one-day skills competition a week-long event.
The "Pro Bowl Games" will feature a skills competition, but additional details on those haven't been released as of yet. There will also be a flag football game featuring the top players in the NFL in an AFC vs. NFC format. The flag football game will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
The NFL Pro Bowl took a lot of criticism this past year as fans were outraged at the lack of effort put into playing. According to NFL Executive Peter O'Reilly, the league began to evaluate the game as a whole and what changes needed to be made:
“Coming out of last year’s game, we really made the decision based on a lot of internal conversations, getting feedback from GMs and coaches, getting a lot of feedback from players. We think there’s a real opportunity to do something wholly different here and move away from the traditional tackle football game. We decided the goal is to celebrate 88 of the biggest stars in the NFL in a really positive, fun, yet competitive way."
But this new format may not be a big hit either. Fans took to Twitter to express their opinions on on the new format. Some saying that it already resembled a flag football game and others saying that this is a better idea.
Peyton Manning to be involved in new Pro Bowl format
The announcement of the new "Pro Bowl Games" also mentioned the involvement of legendary quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning is helping to create the competition, using his experience in the NFL and broadcasting.
Since retiring from the NFL, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has created and built the Omaha Productions entertainment company. As part of the event, Manning and his company will create content throughout the week of skills competition. Manning will provide perspective throughout the event, something that only a 14-time participant in the Pro Bowl would know. Manning will even be a coach in the flag football game.
ESPN's Collaboration with Omaha Productions will allow content from the week-long event to be broadcast across different media outlets and channels and be available to all fans. It will be fascinating to see what they come up with for the competition.
