Most fans weren't expecting a new romance between Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen. Often seen together on dates and vacations, Allen and Steinfeld stole the spotlight when the Buffalo Bills QB flew with her to Paris for Fashion Week.

Of course, this was one of their very recent public outings. fans took to social media to speak about the happy couple.

Having said that, a few fans couldn't believe Allen flew all the way to Paris to attend Fashion Week. Redditors seemed in awe of the Bills QB, convinced that he really loves his girlfriend.

One user wrote:

"JOSH ALLEN went to FASHION WEEK? He loves his girl!"

Other users, however, were glad they were able to spot Hailee and Josh Allen together:

"Exactly what I was thinking!!!! I was hoping we’d see more of them once the season was over. Glad we are getting at least a little glimpse".

Some even brought up their privacy, and how many fans have left them alone to their space even after spotting them in Bufallo. The Bumblebee actress has been to games before, quietly cheering for her boyfriend.

Fans have been gushing over their trip for days, spotting the two enjoying their downtime in the City of Love.

Josh Allen shared hilarious malfunction moment while in Paris with Hailee Steinfeld

Apart from their dates, Josh Allen shared a hilarious account through his Twitter account. The QB was seen rushing out of his car before Steinfeld, his jacket covering his pants.

"My pants ripped at dinner 🙁🤣 Didn’t want cheeks out… I love Paris 😁," Allen wrote.

That being said, Allen's tweet was a response to other tweets calling him out for what they perceived as rude behavior. Some people felt Allen shouldn't have left Steinfeld back and running outside.

Allen and Steinfeld were seen in California after the Buffalo Bills' playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Now prepping for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, Steinfeld was also present at the Bills' wild card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fans continue to cheer on the couple, happy to support their QB while staying lowkey in Buffalo.