Josh Allen blames wardrobe malfunction for leaving Hailee Steinfeld in car during Paris trip after video goes viral

Josh Allen has an explanation for his recent unexpected behavior in Paris. The Buffalo Bills quarterback and his girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld were recently spotted enjoying Paris Fashion Week.

In the video that circulated online, Allen was rushing out of their ride well before Hailee, with his jacket bound over his pants, which he attributed to a wardrobe malfunction:

Allen's tweet comes in response to the Bills quarterback facing backlash online with some detractors expressing outrage at what they perceived as rude behavior. Hence, Allen had to set the record straight after the criticism.

Could Josh Allen have a new pass catcher in 2024? Two draft prospects share thoughts on joining QB at Bills

Back where Josh Allen plays, the Buffalo Bills are already making some adjustments to their roster. They recently traded backup center Ryan Bates to the Chicago Bears, giving that team a short- to-mid-term option at that position after Cody Whitehair's release.

But a bigger concern is the future of wide receiver Gabe Davis. Drafted in the same year Stefon Diggs joined the league, he has been a key contributor to their AFC East dominance, but he missed the previous postseason and will become a free agent next week.

To that end, the Bills may be best served looking for a new passing target for their franchise quarterback. And two of them have mentioned him by name.

Texas' Xavier Worthy, who had made history with a 4.21-second 40-yard dash on Saturday, praised Allen and his offense when addressing the media:

"Josh Allen is really good quarterback. Tough, runs hard and has a good deep ball. He throws the ball well. I feel like I would fit into the Bills offense well. They kind of have that pro-style offense as well as [Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian], run first, pass second, so I feel like I would fit in well with that offense."

Meanwhile, FSU's Keon Coleman, who had said he would relish the opportunity to learn from Diggs, said:

“(Allen) probably (has) the strongest arm in the league. He needs a guy to test that arm so he can throw it as far as he can and I can go out there and get it.”

He also called Allen one of three/four quarterbacks he would love to catch from in a separate interview with NBC Sports' Connor Rogers:

