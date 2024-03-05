Spotted: Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld head to Paris kicking off NFL offseason in style

Before Josh Allen gets busy with another NFL grind, he’s making the most of the 2024 offseason by spending time with his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld. The StarshootinParis TikTok account shared a short clip of the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the “True Grit” actress entering the Le Bristol Hotel in Paris, France.

While Allen walked straight from their vehicle to the hotel door, Steinfeld posed for a photo with a fan before entering the premises. Steinfeld was also present during the Bills’ Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last January.

Despite supporting her boyfriend, the Bills fell short against the Chiefs in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. Allen and the Bills squandered an excellent opportunity to unseat the defending Super Bowl champions because they held home-field advantage.

Josh Allen finished the 2023 NFL season with 385 completions for 4,306 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. The former Wyoming standout added 15 rushing touchdowns from 524 yards. However, he did not garner a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro selection.

According to People Magazine’s Rebecca Aizin, Allen and Steinfeld were first seen together in public on May 15, 2023, in New York City. This sighting occurred after the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback broke up with Brittany Williams. They went out on another date 12 days later.

On May 29, an insider shared with the publication that Steinfeld and Allen are dating. They went out on a sushi date on the final day of May 2023.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld spent time in California a week after the Bills lost to Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs. This recent trip to Paris could be just one of the trips during the NFL offseason.

Meanwhile, Steinfeld had a busy 2023 due to her movies “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and “The Marvels.” This year, she will lend her voice to “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” and get involved in the second season of the Netflix action-adventure animated series “Arcane.”

Josh Allen’s Bills might look different in 2024

While Josh Allen is under contract with the Bills until 2028, he might be playing with new teammates once the 2024 NFL season commences.

Buffalo has 22 free agents, including wide receivers Trent Sherfield and Gabriel Davis. Running backs Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and Ty Johnson might not return next season.

If the Bills want to re-sign most, if not all, of these players, they must find a way to suppress their cap under $255.4 million. Over The Cap states that Buffalo is $40.6 million above the established cap ceiling for 2024.