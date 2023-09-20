The 'Kelce' documentary, which is based on Jason Kelce and also features his wife, Kylie Kelce, was finally released on Amazon Prime recently. Fans were excited to watch all that had transpired in his personal and professional life in the 2022 NFL season. Additionally, the documentary tried to portray how his family navigated last year's Super Bowl season.

Fans on Reddit had positive feedback about the film and did not hold themselves back from discussing it. They specifically complimented Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, for having a relatable and down-to-earth personality.

Fans thought that Kylie was a foil to Brittany Mahomes, whom they thought was a much more problematic figure in the NFL.

Therefore, they compared the two wives of the leading players on the popular social media app. A Reddit user wrote:

"Anyone else watch the Kelce doc on Amazon? Kylie Kelce (Jason’s wife) was so down to earth and I honestly loved her in it. Total opposite of Britt."

Kylie Kelce opened up about raising three daughters with Jason Kelce

Jason and Kylie recently appeared in an exclusive interview with the PEOPLE magazine. There, the couple talked about how they experienced and handled fame. They also discussed what it has been like taking care of their three toddler daughters.

"We’re just trying to have fun and online, there's a way to interact with people like never before. So with all these different forms of social media and fan engagement, we like to have fun with it."

They discussed the dynamics between their daughters, with their middle daughter forming a bond with her baby sister over time and their oldest daughter taking her role as a big sister seriously.

The couple also talked about the impact of fame on their family life and their efforts to prioritize their family despite newfound recognition. The Kelce family's focus is currently on caring for their 6-month-old daughter while managing the complexities of their rising stardom.