Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is making the headlines. Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole once said she had moved on and didn't want to be associated with the tight end. However, she recently did something that made fans think otherwise, some even calling her 'desperate.'

Nicole recently liked a clip from Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights." The recent holiday edition of the podcast featured Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, who appeared as a guest.

Travis Kelce's fans felt the fitness model contradicted what she preached to social media followers in the past. Some fans on Reddit questioned her motives. One fan said she was "delusional" if she thought reconciling with Travis Kelce was possible.

Below are fans' Reddit comments on Nicole:

Kayla Nicole unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes post-Kelce breakup

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole began dating in 2017 and broke up in 2020. They reconciled shortly after, only to break up for the final time in early 2022.

Till early fall 2023, Nicole was friends with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. The two appeared on each other's social media accounts until Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship.

Nicole then unfollowed Patrick and Brittany Mahomes on social media. In late November, she addressed the topic of friendships and how it's necessary to move on from some of them:

"Friendship break ups are tough. But it's a part of life. People are sometimes only meant to be in your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve - because losing that bond can be heartbreaking".

"But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you've lost to what you have maintained, and even more exciting the new friendships you forge in time".

Nicole never unfollowed Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife. She continued to follow and comment on her social media posts. Is that because there aren't any mentions of Swift and Travis Kelce on her page? No one knows.