Suzy Kolber is truly an icon in the sports media world and a pioneer of ESPN broadcasting. She spent more than a quarter of a century with the sports giant, including being one of the original anchors when ESPN2 officially launched. Despite her storied career and incredibly inspiring work with the company, she was shockingly included on the polarizing list of high-profile ESPN layoffs in 2023.

Many NFL fans were left extremely disappointed in the announcement that Kolber would no longer remain with ESPN. She has legitimately become one of the faces of NFL television coverage for the network, including hosting studio shows and being an integral part of broadcasting live games.

Some frustrated fans went on Reddit to voice their disgust with ESPN's controversial decision to release Suzy Kolber, including some of these top comments:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Suzy Kolber is one of at least 20 major personalities, and counting, from various sports coverage that ESPN layed off during the summer of 2023. She joins other big names such as Steve Young, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Todd McShay, Keyshawn Johnson, David Pollack, Matt Hasselbeck and Max Kellerman, among others.

The one positive thing that could come from the long list of layoffs is new opportunties for other names in the sports media business. Many more positions are now available at ESPN with people needed to fill the voids left behind by the departed team members.

Some of those who remain with the company are expected to take on larger roles. The recent moves also open the door for fresh faces to join the Disney sports juggernaut. It recently announced that Pat McAfee will be joining the team on a massive five-year contract worth around $85 million. Rumors have also circled that ESPN could be targeting Shannon Sharpe, who recently left his partnership with Skip Bayless at FOX.

While new opportunities will surely be exciting for some, it doesn't make up for the overwhelming disappointment that some of the fan-favorites like Suzy Kolber will no longer appear on ESPN. Luckily for Kolber, her incredible career accomplishments will likely allow her to do whatever she wants with the next phase of her life.

What will Suzy Kolber do next after ESPN layoff?

Suzy Kolber

Suzy Kolber shared a message about her future plans via her personal Twitter account:

"Next step - a project that gives back."

Suzy Kolber @SuzyKolber



Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.



So grateful for a 38 yr career!



Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.



Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run.So grateful for a 38 yr career!Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of.Next step- a project that gives back. Today I join the many hard-working colleagues who have been laid off.Heartbreaking-but 27 years at ESPN was a good run. So grateful for a 38 yr career! Longevity for a woman in this business is something I’m especially proud of. Next step- a project that gives back. ❤️ https://t.co/URitozP0LQ

While she's unclear on the specifics of her future plans, it seems like she will focus on something charitable in relation to women in sports media. She also made no announcement one way or another as to whether she will pursue another job with a different network.

Kolber worked with ESPN for 27 years and added an additional three years with Fox Sports. She also won an Emmy award for local sports coverage in Miami, Florida.

Her list of experience in different sports and impressive accomplishments to go along with it make her a desirable target for many networks if she chooses to continue her career in sports broadcasting.

Poll : 0 votes