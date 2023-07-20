The AFC North is considered one of the grittiest groupings in all of football. It is also apparently a hotbed for controversial players, says one Redditor.

The latest AFC North player to be involved in controversy in now ex-Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Fox 8 reports that the incoming sophomore is now under investigation after pulling a gun on a woman in Cleveland. He managed to flee before police arrived.

The 108th pick continues to claim innocence, telling the network:

“I’m not that person, don’t believe the media.”

In the fallout of the incident, the Browns released Winfrey immediately. And u/Fathoms_Deep_1 decided to mock not just him and the team, but their entire division as well:

"AFC North will AFC North. We are really the hood of the NFL. We're good at football, not very good at Morals"

But many were just baffled at how Winfrey could waste a promising career on behavioral incidents like this:

Still, others wondered why embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson did not join him out of the team:

Notable Cleveland Browns who got involved in legal troubles

Ever since their reactivation in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have been notorious for acquiring players who, at some point in their lives, fell afoul of the law or had already done so - and Perrion Winfrey is just the latest in a long line.

One of the very first, and most notable, was tight end Kellen Winslow II (6th overall in 2004), whose career-beginning stint with the was marred by self-inflicted leg injuries and ailments and general poor performance outside of a Pro Bowl appearance in 2007. However, he did not achieve infamy until 2018, when he was convicted of rape and sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Another very notorious case, and possibly the most prominent of them all, is quarterback Johnny Manziel (22nd overall in 2014). He had had his share of arrests during his highly successful college, but they were magnified in the NFL, especially considering his extremely poor play. A domestic violence charge eventually caused his banishment from the league.

And finally, there is the case of running back Kareem Hunt (86th overall in 2017). While not originally a Brown, he came into the team in 2019 with a red flag - his original team, the Kansas City Chiefs, had already cut him after TMZ revealed a video of him attacking a woman at a Cleveland hotel.

