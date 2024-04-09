Braxton Berrios' girlfriend Alix Earle is one of the most popular personalities among the NFL fandom. Besides her top-notch looks, she also has a strong social media presence, thanks to her ever-active TikTok and Instagram accounts and "Hot Mess" podcast.

On Monday, she reminded her fans of the former when she revealed the cover of her upcoming feature with Flaunt magazine. It depicts Earle wearing a necklace with a pair of large ice cubes, while her eyelids are covered in turquoise mascara:

Fans reacted positively to the image, with comments like these:

"Stunning"

"Brb picking my jaw off the floor"

"Obsessed"

"Wow"

The entire issue, which is slated to release next week, is expected to feature an extensive interview.

Braxton Berrios proud of relationship with Alix Earle, gets candid on marriage plans

The Braxon Berrios-Alix Earle relationship is easily one of the most popular within the NFL world, especially given their ties to Miami. However, it goes all the way back to his days as a New York Jet, as detailed in an episode of HBO's Hard Knocks:

"When I first started hanging out with Braxton, he was still on the Jets. Probably like a month or so into hanging out, you got traded to the Dolphins, and I was like, ‘Oh that’s convenient. I happen to live in Miami.'"

Speaking recently to the New York Post's Jenna Lemoncelli about the relationship, the one-time All Pro returner said:

“She comes to my games and there’s behind the scenes stuff that she doesn’t post. She supports me every day, when I come from practice or when I’m doing all these things.

“So, for me, supporting her career, that’s my way to show her that I’m supporting her. Whatever she needs, I’m down to do it. And she’s been great about it."

But will Berrios turn that relationship into a proposal and marriage, as has been seen with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes? When TMZ caught up with him and Earle last month and pressed the issue, he replied:

"We'll see. It's going well. We're happy."

He was also asked about re-signing with the Dolphins for $3 million and angling for a Super Bowl:

"Very excited. Very happy... (A Super Bowl)'s the plan. Every year."

The Dolphins' offseason practice begins on April 15.