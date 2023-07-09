Could tight end Jake Ferguson be the breakout star the Dallas Cowboys' offense needs in 2023? According to fans on Reddit, the second-year tight end could be the dark horse pick for fantasy football owners this coming season.

In 2022, Ferguson caught 19 passes for a total of 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He started just eight games while playing in a total of 16 games.

Many Cowboys fans expressed their desire to see Ferguson get the opportunity to be the next great tight end for the team. Others doubted whether he would actually have the opportunity to prove himself in a talented tight end room.

Last season, Ferguson and fellow rookie tight end Peyton Hendershot both had opportunities to play. Some fans feel that Hendershot could also be a dark horse for the upcoming season. With others mentioning rookie tight end Luke Schoonmaker as a possibility as well.

The conversation on Reddit may have divided Dallas Cowboys fans on which tight end will get the most targets. One thing they all had in common was the fact that they hoped that at least one tight end could step up next season and make an impact on the offense. Something similar to that of Jason Witten, who is undoubtedly one of the best to ever play the position.

Where did TE Jake Ferguson play college football?

Besides those on Reddit, the buzz around the Cowboys this offseason has been around tight end Jake Ferguson. The thought that he is bound to have a breakout season in 2023 is gaining momentum.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted the 24 year old in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsion from 2017 through the 2021 season.

He was a redshirt in his freshman season and didn't take the field until 2018. He played in 13 games that season with a total of 36 receptions, 456 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Which was a career high season for him at his time at Wisconsin.

In his four seasons of playing for the Wisconsin Badgers, he totaled 145 receptions for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns. During his collegiate career, he was also utilized as an inside blocker, which could also pay dividends for the Dallas Cowboys offense. With Mike McCarthy taking over as the lead play caller, he could use his young tight end as a Swiss army knife on the offense.

