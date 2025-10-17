  • home icon
  • "Way worse than Deflategate!", "Rigged to save Chiefs," : Fans react as Dan Campbell confirms NFL intervened to overturn Jared Goff's TD

"Way worse than Deflategate!", "Rigged to save Chiefs," : Fans react as Dan Campbell confirms NFL intervened to overturn Jared Goff's TD

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 17, 2025 02:19 GMT
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
Dan Campbell discusses Jared Goff's overturned touchdown - Source: Imagn

Dan Campbell has some damning words about what transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday.

During his weekly appearances on 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions head coach confirmed that the NFL's replay office in New York directly intervened to overturn a receiving touchdown by quarterback Jared Goff on the opening drive owing to "illegal motion". His account contradicted veteran referee Craig Wrolstad's insistence on the contrary:

The revelation was met with much outrage and condemnation by fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"There should be a full investigation," one demanded.
"This needs to get taken to Supreme Court," another petitioned.
"This is such an enormous scandal and it’s not even a blip on radar," another rued.

ALSO READ: Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

Dan Campbell eager to see Lions avoid first skid in over three years

While the controversy over Jared Goff's overturned touchdown will eventually dissipate, what will not is Dan Campbell's quest to keep the Lions on the winning path.

They next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Monday Night Football matchup of back-to-back division rulers, and they have one goal in mind: rebound and prevent themselves from losing consecutive games for the first time since 2022.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Campbell, who had said that the loss in Kansas City was "needed", said:

"We've got a good group of guys that are competitive, they're a resilient group, they know how to overcome adversity, they don't like losing and they go back to work to fix the things that need to be fixed. We've got a couple of things to clean up and we're going to clean them up this week."
The Lions will be missing safety Brian Branch, who will be serving a one-game suspension for attacking JuJu Smith-Schuster as the game against the Chiefs was ending. However, they are expected to welcome back defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who said:

"I'm 100 percent locked in right now and ready to go. This is the only thing I've been looking forward to. I don't know how to explain it to you. I've been waiting on this day for a long, long time."

Kickoff for the Buccaneers game is at 7 PM ET on ABC.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

