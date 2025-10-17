"Way worse than Deflategate!", "Rigged to save Chiefs," : Fans react as Dan Campbell confirms NFL intervened to overturn Jared Goff's TD

Dan Campbell has some damning words about what transpired against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday.During his weekly appearances on 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday, the Detroit Lions head coach confirmed that the NFL's replay office in New York directly intervened to overturn a receiving touchdown by quarterback Jared Goff on the opening drive owing to &quot;illegal motion&quot;. His account contradicted veteran referee Craig Wrolstad's insistence on the contrary:The revelation was met with much outrage and condemnation by fans:tim evans @timevan12128186LINKCaught point shaving. It is a crime and a blind eye cannot be turned to it. These sports leagues drank the gambling cool aid and have to pay the price. When a call is NOT allowed and it is made that is cheating even if no intent. Way worse than deflate gate! #itisacrimeEstablish Dominance Fantasy Football @EstabDominanceLINKNow we know, it’s rigged to save the Chiefs from missing the playoffs. @NFL can’t have the golden child miss postseason…he makes them too much money. Plus they’d miss out on all the Swifties watching!Jason Kelley @jkelley601LINKproof the @NFL rigs games #Rigged #NFL&quot;There should be a full investigation,&quot; one demanded.&quot;This needs to get taken to Supreme Court,&quot; another petitioned.&quot;This is such an enormous scandal and it’s not even a blip on radar,&quot; another rued.ALSO READ: Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeingDan Campbell eager to see Lions avoid first skid in over three yearsWhile the controversy over Jared Goff's overturned touchdown will eventually dissipate, what will not is Dan Campbell's quest to keep the Lions on the winning path.They next face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Monday Night Football matchup of back-to-back division rulers, and they have one goal in mind: rebound and prevent themselves from losing consecutive games for the first time since 2022.Addressing the media on Tuesday, Campbell, who had said that the loss in Kansas City was &quot;needed&quot;, said:&quot;We've got a good group of guys that are competitive, they're a resilient group, they know how to overcome adversity, they don't like losing and they go back to work to fix the things that need to be fixed. We've got a couple of things to clean up and we're going to clean them up this week.&quot;The Lions will be missing safety Brian Branch, who will be serving a one-game suspension for attacking JuJu Smith-Schuster as the game against the Chiefs was ending. However, they are expected to welcome back defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who said:&quot;I'm 100 percent locked in right now and ready to go. This is the only thing I've been looking forward to. I don't know how to explain it to you. I've been waiting on this day for a long, long time.&quot;Kickoff for the Buccaneers game is at 7 PM ET on ABC.