"This is biggest scandal in the sport": Craig Carton rips Roger Goodell for "fixing" games to favor Chiefs as Dan Campebll confirms NFL's intervention

Craig Carton blasted NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for allegedly &quot;fixing&quot; games to give the Kansas City Chiefs an unfair advantage on the field. His comments came after Lions coach Dan Campbell's appearance on &quot;97.1 The Ticket&quot;. This was after their disappointing 30-17 loss against Andy Reid's team in Week 6.Carton highlighted what Dan Campbell said during the interview about the league's intervention during their Week 6 showdown at Arrowhead Stadium. He also criticized the NFL for allegedly trying to influence the outcome of games involving the Chiefs to help them make a Super Bowl appearance.&quot;You are now learning that everything I've been saying about the NFL rigging games on behalf of Kansas City through the officials is happening in real time,&quot; Carton said on his show on Thursday. &quot;The officials confirmed it to Dan Campbell. Because Dan Campbell just said on an interview on the Ticket in Detroit that when he was questioning, we just scored a touchdown, why are we being forced to wait one minute and 14 seconds to kick the extra point?&quot;Because the NFL in New York picked up the phone, buzzed into the officiating crew, and told them 'overturn the touchdown.' And created a penalty that was not called by any official on the field. ... This is the biggest deal of all. Because this is the NFL controlling the outcome of games to favor a team that they think they need to make it to a Super Bowl. This is everything wrong with the NFL as led by Rodger Goodell. Outside of fixing games by players, this is the biggest scandal this sport has ever had.&quot;During the first quarter of the Chiefs vs Lions showdown, Jared Goff made a trick play and caught a TD from RB David Montgomery in the opening drive. However, the officials decided to call it back for an illegal motion penalty and overturn the score.During his interview on &quot;97.1 The Ticket&quot;, Dan Campbell stated that the officials got a call from the league office in New York to overturn the play.Referee Craig Wrolstad reveals reasoning behind decision to call back Jared Goff's TD against the ChiefsAfter the game last Sunday, reporter Matt Derrick interviewed referee Craig Wrostlad.During this interaction, he questioned him about the decision to overturn Jared Goff's first-quarter touchdown and call it back for an illegal motion penalty in favor of the Chiefs.&quot;There was a lot of moving parts on that play,&quot; Wrolstad said. &quot;We had a quarterback go up the line of scrimmage. He paused momentarily in the the quarterback position, didn't get under center, but he walked up and they threw the ball to him for a touchdown. If the quarterback assumes the quarterback position and then goes into motion, he has to then stop for a second before they snap the ball.&quot;Because he gets out of the view of some of the officials, we had to piece it together as a crew as to whether he stopped initially and then whether he stopped when he went in motion. It was determined after a lengthy dicussion that he stopped at the quarterback position and then went in motion. But when he does that, he has to stop when he goes in motion.&quot;Wrolstad also denied the involvement of the league office in New York in this decision. However, there were several other questionable calls made by the officials that were in favor of the Chiefs in Week 6.