  • Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:19 GMT
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday to return to .500 and avert a calamitous 2-4 start. Patrick Mahomes once again shone, completing 73.3% of his passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Marquise Brown in the second half. He also rushed ten times, scoring once.

However, as with any game involving the nine-time defending AFC West champions in the Mahomes era, it was not without controversy. Independent media outlet MLFootball claimed it to be "one of the worst officiated games of the (2025) season" in an X.com thread, citing at least ten instances of bad calls. So what are those calls

10 egregious calls from Chiefs-Lions game: An overview

1) Travis Kelce's catch

During a passing play, tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fail to secure this pass from Patrick Mahomes. However, the referees decided to call it a successful catch anyway.

2) Overturned Jared Goff touchdown

Jared Goff nearly did what he did against the Seattle Seahawks on the opening drive, catching a touchdown from David Montgomery. But then he was ruled to have illegally moved before the snap.

3) Non-reviewable play

Speaking of that play, the likes of it are supposed to be non-reviewable, yet the referees were able to use replay to do so and overturn it.

4) Delay of game

Goff proceeded to argue with the officials over the non-reviewability of the play and got the Lions a delay-of-game penalty. It forced the team to score a field goal rather than go for it again.

5) Offsides

The Philadelphia Eagles are not the only ones courting controversy over their offensive linemen moving before the snap. The Chiefs are also still getting away with it.

6) False start

The offensive line also clearly false-started on another play, but the referres missed it:

7) Holding, part 1

On a passing play early in the fourth quarter, Kelce clearly held a defender byt he shirt and arm. But the referees let the play continue:

8) Holding, part 2

The offensive line also had its part in holding the defense (literally) from stopping plays, and they went unpinished for it:

9) Holding, part 3

Another instance can be seen here:

10) Holding, part 4

And yet another:

The Chiefs next host the Las Vegas Raiders a week from now. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on CBS.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

