Top 10 questionable officiating calls from Chiefs-Lions SNF as controversy erupts over awful refereeing

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Detroit Lions on Sunday to return to .500 and avert a calamitous 2-4 start. Patrick Mahomes once again shone, completing 73.3% of his passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Marquise Brown in the second half. He also rushed ten times, scoring once.However, as with any game involving the nine-time defending AFC West champions in the Mahomes era, it was not without controversy. Independent media outlet MLFootball claimed it to be &quot;one of the worst officiated games of the (2025) season&quot; in an X.com thread, citing at least ten instances of bad calls. So what are those calls10 egregious calls from Chiefs-Lions game: An overview1) Travis Kelce's catchDuring a passing play, tight end Travis Kelce appeared to fail to secure this pass from Patrick Mahomes. However, the referees decided to call it a successful catch anyway.2) Overturned Jared Goff touchdownJared Goff nearly did what he did against the Seattle Seahawks on the opening drive, catching a touchdown from David Montgomery. But then he was ruled to have illegally moved before the snap.3) Non-reviewable playSpeaking of that play, the likes of it are supposed to be non-reviewable, yet the referees were able to use replay to do so and overturn it.4) Delay of gameGoff proceeded to argue with the officials over the non-reviewability of the play and got the Lions a delay-of-game penalty. It forced the team to score a field goal rather than go for it again.5) OffsidesThe Philadelphia Eagles are not the only ones courting controversy over their offensive linemen moving before the snap. The Chiefs are also still getting away with it.6) False startThe offensive line also clearly false-started on another play, but the referres missed it:7) Holding, part 1On a passing play early in the fourth quarter, Kelce clearly held a defender byt he shirt and arm. But the referees let the play continue:8) Holding, part 2The offensive line also had its part in holding the defense (literally) from stopping plays, and they went unpinished for it:9) Holding, part 3Another instance can be seen here:10) Holding, part 4And yet another:The Chiefs next host the Las Vegas Raiders a week from now. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on CBS.