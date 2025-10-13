  • home icon
  "It's pathetic at this point": NFL fans blast referees for no taunting penalty on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB mocks Brian Branch 

"It’s pathetic at this point": NFL fans blast referees for no taunting penalty on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB mocks Brian Branch 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 13, 2025 04:38 GMT
NFL fans blast referees for no taunting penalty on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB mocks Brian Branch
NFL fans blast referees for no taunting penalty on Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs QB mocks Brian Branch

Patrick Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. During a first-and-goal play in the second quarter, the three-time Super Bowl champion scored a rushing touchdown to give his team a 12-10 lead.

After scoring the touchdown, Patrick Mahomes decided to taunt Lions safety Brian Branch with a few gestures to celebrate the score.

Fans took to social media to call out the officials of the game for not giving the Chiefs quarterback a taunting penalty for his actions.

After the game, Brach was visibly frustrated about losing the game. When Mahomes reached out to him for a handshake, the safety completely ignored him. This angered wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was then slapped by Branch.

This resulted in a massive scuffle that broke out on the field. Players from both sides then had to intervene to calm down the situation.

Patrick Mahomes ended the night completing 22 of the 30 passes he attempted for 257 yards. He also recorded four total touchdowns, helping the Chiefs secure a 3-3 record for the season. On the other hand, Lions quarterback Jared Goff completed 23 of the 29 passes he attempted for 203 yards and two passing touchdowns.

After the game, fans also called out the referees for their questionable play-calling during this Week 6 showdown. They believed that a lot of the decisions on the field were taken in favor of the Chiefs to give them an unfair advantage

Patrick Mahomes calls out Brian Branch for refusing to shake hands and slapping JuJu Smith-Schuster

After the end of this Week 6 contest, the Chiefs quarterback had an interview with NBC's Melissa Stark on the field. She asked Mahomes to describe what had transpired between the two teams after the final whistle.

Mahomes called out Brian Branch for getting physical with Schuster.

"I mean, we play the game in between whistles. They can do all the extracurricular stuff they want to do, but we play the game in between the whistles."
This loss at Arrowhead Stadium is a difficult one for the Lions. It brought an end to their four-game winning streak, making a slight dent in their chances of a playoff appearance.

Dan Campbell and his team will next take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 20. The game will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC, and NFL+ at 7:00 pm ET.

