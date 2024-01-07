The Minnesota Vikings took the field on Sunday afternoon in the season finale and wide receiver Justin Jefferson wasn't pleased with his lack of production. After the Vikings went down 13-0 and quarterback Nick Mullens continued to struggle, Jefferson was seen walking off the field clearly frustrated.

The FOX broadcast showed Jefferson taking off his helmet and yelling while walking on the sidelines. Heading into halftime, Jefferson had six catches on eight targets for 89 yards. Minnesota's only points in the first half came from two field goals by kicker Greg Joseph.

FOX posted the video of Justin Jefferson on their social media accounts, which of course had fans commenting on the situation. Some NFL fans believed that Justin Jefferson's frustrations could lead to his departure this offseason. One fan even speculated that the Cincinnati Bengals may be interested in reuniting Jefferson with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow.

Below are some of the comments left by NFL fans on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Justin Jefferson's stats for 2023 NFL season

Justin Jefferson has played in just ten games this season after dealing with a hamstring injury and then a chest injury. Jefferson's injury woes along with quarterback Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury, led Minnesota to a difficult season.

Heading into Week 18, Jefferson had 56 catches for 882 yards and four touchdowns. A much different scenario than the 1,800 receiving yards in 17 games the wide receiver had the previous season.

Justin Jefferson contract details

The Minnesota Vikings drafted their star wide receiver in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 22nd overall. He immediately made an impact in the Vikings offense and recorded 1,400 receiving yards in his rookie season. In 2022, he was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year for his dynamic play.

Jefferson is currently in the fourth and final year of his rookie deal which pays him $2.4 million a season. However, last season, the Minnesota Vikings had no doubt about their wide receiver and picked up his fifth-year option. The fifth-year option will have the Vikings paying him $19.7 million for the 2024 NFL season. He will then become a free agent or the Vikings can choose to sign him to a contract extension ahead of next season.

Either way, Jefferson's next contract will be quite a lucrative opportunity for him. Jefferson's next contract could pay him somewhere near $25 million a season.