"Yet he played with a busted shoulder and thumb through the playoffs" - NFL fans react to former Patriots star calling out Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo recently received a blindside hit from an old teammate. Former New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett is known to call it how he sees it. He did just that when he appeared on the Double Coverage With The McCourty Twins podcast.

The former tight end sounded off about the San Francisco 49ers quarterback over an incident when they both played for New England. Not sugarcoating his words, Bennett called Garoppolo a b*itch for missing time due to an injury:

"Bro, we lost two games. One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b----. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f---ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b---- about it all... You can't win with a b---- for a quarterback."

Upon hearing this, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the matter. This Twitter user defended the quarterback, saying he had just played this past playoff run with a busted shoulder and thumb:

THE Monday Morning Quarterblack @TheMMQBL @NFL_DovKleiman @49ersHive @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod I get their sentiment at the time because by all accounts, Jimmy should have played that game but he did play this year with a beat up shoulder and thumb so I think he may have learned from this experience @NFL_DovKleiman @49ersHive @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod I get their sentiment at the time because by all accounts, Jimmy should have played that game but he did play this year with a beat up shoulder and thumb so I think he may have learned from this experience

Jordan Walsh @TripsRightSmash @NFL_DovKleiman @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod Marty is probably right. Not sure he should be the one casting stones considering how he left Green Bay though… @NFL_DovKleiman @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod Marty is probably right. Not sure he should be the one casting stones considering how he left Green Bay though…

Matt @shirleymatt6 @NFL_DovKleiman @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod Heard Jimmy was the man in locker room? Maybe just SF? Have heard the culture in NE sucks/still sucks? Im sure jimmy is rolling in his millions laughing at this rn. @NFL_DovKleiman @Edelman11 @IAMATHLETEpod Heard Jimmy was the man in locker room? Maybe just SF? Have heard the culture in NE sucks/still sucks? Im sure jimmy is rolling in his millions laughing at this rn.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the San Francisco 49ers remains uncertain

Coming into the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers appear set on giving their young quarterback Trey Lance the starting role. This would mean an exit for Garoppolo, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

There has not been much interest in trading for the quarterback yet, as teams seem cautious about making a move until he has fully recuperated. In the meantime, he remains with the 49ers but is expected to move on before the season kicks off. There will be no shortage of suitors for the former Patriot, with several teams potentially needing a veteran under center.

The likely landing-spots are the Seattle Seahawks, the Carolina Panthers and potentially the Houston Texans. Garoppolo would be an upgrade on all the quarterbacks those franchises currently have on their rosters.

Other franchises will likely enter the fray depending on pre-season injuries or suspensions. If Deshaun Watson gets a season-long ban, it is possible, though unlikely, that the Cleveland Browns may show an interest in the 49er.

It will be interesting to see if he remains with San Francisco when the season kicks off in a few months time.

