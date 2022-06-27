"You can’t win with a b*tch for quarterback" - Former NFL player calls out Jimmy Garoppolo in savage fashion 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback and former New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had his fair share of criticism. However, what one former teammate said about him may have crossed the line.

Former teammate and Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett has always been vocal. Bennett called Garoppolo a b*tch on the podcast "Double Coverage" hosted by Devin McCourty and his twin brother Jason.

Bennett said:

"Bro, we lost two games," Bennett told the McCourtys. "One of them was because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a b----. He decided not to play right before the game. Jacoby (Brissett) came out and played with a f---ed up thumb and played his heart out, but Jimmy was just being a b---- about it all."

"That's why he ... you can't win with a b---- for a quarterback, first of all. That was the whole thing with him: He didn't want to come out and do anything because his agent was trying to protect his body or some s--- like that. Which, I can't fault him for that. But like, you should have made that decision on Thursday. Now it's Sunday."

Bennett added:

"So anyways, he's not going out there, so now Jacoby straps up and we lost to the Buffalo Bills. We shouldn't have lost. It was just last-minute, trying to make adjustments for what Jacoby could do."

"You can’t win with a bitch for a quarterback."



Julian Edelman seems to agree with Martellus Bennett

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Former New England Patriots wideout Julian Edelman joined the I Am Athlete podcast and spoke with Brandon Marshall and Adam Pacman Jones about that situation. Edelman seems to have agreed with Bennett's assessment of their former teammate.

Edeleman said:

"I'm not gonna lie I got mad about it. You know I sacrifice my body all day long, I was taking shots for this, numbing up that, ribs, broken ribs, shoulders, you know grade three hanging on my limbs, just to play, you know, and, I can understand why Marty thinks that way."

Both of these former Patriots agreed with their views on the former Patriots quarterback, and more teammates would have probably agreed with them.

After leaving New England, he led the 49ers to a Super Bowl.

Garoppolo and the 49ers fell to the Chiefs, and lost the Super Bowl.

Despite not winning the Super Bowl, Garoppolo may have earned a little bit more respect from his former teammates given the season he had that year.

