Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Everything regular about that ends just there as he seems to have decided to chart his own course when it comes to the typical pre-draft schedule.

Just a few weeks ago, Harrison Jr. decided not to participate in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. If that got your eyebrows raised, he has now announced his decision to forgo Pro Day at Ohio State as well.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL teams were alerted about Marvin Harrison Jr. not participating in the drills at the Buckeyes Pro Day.

NFL fans had divided opinions when it came to their reaction to Harrison Jr.'s decision. Some stated that it was a 'red flag' and raised character concerns for the wide receiver as he approaches his NFL career.

Others were a bit more strategic in their thought process. They pointed out that the wide receiver's decision not to participate in the NFL Combine and Pro Day would have him drop off a few NFL teams' draft boards.

Here are some comments from NFL fans:

Why did WR Marvin Harrison Jr. skip Pro Day?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is likely to be a top-five draft pick in next month's NFL draft. However, he has chosen not to showcase his talents in front of NFL scouts at the Combine or Pro Day.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Harrison Jr. has decided to work with strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti during this period. The former Ohio State standout believes that working out with Marotti will help him prepare for his NFL career.

Breer also stated that the wide receiver had already met with nine NFL teams and thus concluded that Ohio State's Pro Day was not going to be make or break for him.

In the last two seasons, Harrison Jr. averaged about 72 catches, 1,200 yards, and 14 touchdowns. These are impressive numbers from the former Buckeye, who is now looking to make an immediate impact in the National Football League for whichever team nabs him in the draft.