Fans have reacted to the NFL revising their uniform policy, notifying on Wednesday that teams can have a third helmet design. The change will be in effect starting in 2025.

Teams can pair the third helmet with their alternate, classic and/or Color Rush uniforms. Moreover, all allternate color helmets must be the same size, make, and model as a player's primary helmet.

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero delived the news with a tweet:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The NFL informed clubs today it has revised the uniform policy to allow teams a third helmet design, per source. This expansion was offered to the teams that were going through the re-design process for the 2024 season and is now open to all clubs for the 2025 season."

Expand Tweet

NFL fans reacted to the news, and most think that it's a good idea that the league has allowed another helmet design for teams. Many reckon it's great news, as teams can now be more creative with their uniforms, adding more style to their uniforms.

Expand Tweet

"I absolutely love this change; the NFL really should have implemented this policy allowing for more alternate uniforms and helmets much sooner. The variety in colors and logos is something the fans enjoy," one fan wrote.

" As they should! Players need more freedom with cleats too," another fan wrote.

"This is literally the greatest news I have heard from the NFL in years," a fan said.

Of course, fans got creative with their ideas on social media upon hearing the news. Many responded with idea proposals for their teams and what kind of color patterns their teams should go for with the opportunity to have another helmet design.

Expand Tweet

"Queue the Bills red helmet crowd," one fan wrote.

"CHROME BABY BLUE HELMETS FOR THE TEXANS," one fan proposed.

"I would predict either a red helmet (paired with white or black unis) or a white one with the old logo (paired with new throwback unis), if we get one at all," a Cardinals fan wrote.

In 2021, the NFL approved an adjustment in the uniform policy, allowing teams to allow alternate helmets for the 2022 season. Teams re-designing their uniforms for next season were offered the option, which has now been extended to all 32 teams.

There were 13 teams that wore alternate helmets in 2022, with seven more teams adding alternate looks last season.

NFL announces that five new safer helmets are available for use for 2024 season

Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that five new helmet models will be available for the 2024 season. The five new models reportedly tested better than any helmet ever worn in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Overall, there are 12 different helmet models available for use, with eight positon-specific models.

As the NFL looks for ways to continue to make the game safer, you can expect many players to be sporting many of the new models in 2024.

With the NFL implementing new helmet designs and another helmet design, many players will look a bit different compared to last season if they wear the new helmets.