"Anyone else starting to think Dak was the issue and was way overpaid?" - Fans roast Dak Prescott as Cooper Rush improves to 5-0 as Cowboys starter

Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to a 4-1 record after being thrust into the limelight in the starting quarterback role.

After the Week 1 debacle, many thought the Cowboys' season was done for as Dak Prescott was ruled out for a significant amount of time.

Fast forward four weeks and Dallas is 4-0 under "Super" Rush and has looked pretty impressive.

With the Cowboys defense playing like the best defense in football, Rush has had little to do, and going by his 102 passing yards from the Rams game, it's easy to see how the defense is leading this team.

But with Rush playing so well, many Dallas fans have turned on franchise quarterback Dak Prescott.

After the game, one fan went as far as to say that Prescott is overpaid and was the problem with the team not winning games.

"Anyone else starting to think Dak was the issue and was way overpaid? Curious what Cowboys fans are thinking right now about this sudden success with a Dak-less team."

ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕚𝕤 𝕎𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕤 @CDUB901 @NFL @dallascowboys Anyone else starting to think Dak was the issue and was way overpaid? Curious what Cowboys fans are thinking right now about this sudden success with a Dakless team.

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on Dak Prescott after Dallas again impressed against the Rams.

Cooper Rush's Burner (4-1) @Wi11iamLynch There is absolutely 0 reason the Cowboys should start Dak Prescott next week.

nelly. @nellychillin Dak Prescott, future Carolina Panther

Poppa Mike 🎙 @poppamikemusic Dak Prescott might not get his job back

Dirty Mike @UKCowboys24 @mspears96 This will be the demise of Dak Prescott... wait for it.

Graham Peters @GrahamP73570996 @SamGannon87 Dak prescott is nothing. He's 1-3 in the playoffs and has played like compete trash. He's scored 3 points against the Bucs and mahomes posted 41 on them. He's a fraud and puts up empty garbage time stats. We hate him

Sto @DaRealJusto Dak Prescott has never been better than Tony Romo

haley g @HaleyGarzone The Cowboys are not going to win any more or any less games with Dak Prescott in over Cooper Rush. I will leave it at that…

erick 🎰 @J0RDANADDIS0N_ Dak Prescott isn't that good lmao

It appears that some sections of Cowboys Nation are all in agreement that Dak Prescott isn't quite the answer.

Is Cooper Rush making it a QB controversy in Dallas?

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams

A couple of weeks ago, Jerry Jones hinted that he would welcome a quarterback controversy.

With Dallas playing well, many are of the opinion that a decision will have to be made sooner rather than later.

But in Prescott's case, Jones isn't playing a player $40 million a season to sit on the bench.

With Rush now 5-0 as a starter, however, some fans want Rush to be the permanent starter and for Prescott to ride on the bench.

As the old saying goes, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none," and while that seems the case at the moment, this is Dak Prescott's team.

But does Jerry Jones agree?

We know how much he loves making headlines and have his team splash across every newspaper and online blogs. You wouldn't put it past him to make a big call.

Being a back-up thrust into the starting job is one thing, but actually taking the reins as a starter is something different altogether.

For the Dallas Cowboys, they sit pretty at 4-1 and face the undefeated Eagles next up, but the big question is who will be under center come Sunday night in Week 6?

