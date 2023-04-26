The 2023 NFL season has not even begun yet, and already Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is facing a major setback off the field.

A few weeks ago, Allen was unfollowed on Instagram by his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, who went on to remove photos of them together from her gallery. Recently, she posted an image with the caption "See you soon 27" and heart and cake emojis on an Instagram story.

It depicts her blowing candles on a birthday cake with the letters #MHWN, which stand for a piece of dating advice:

Brittany Williams celebrates her birthday alone (courtesy of Instagram)

Her fans rejoiced, saying Allen had erred in parting ways with her. One said:

"SLAY ON HIM QUEEN"

Here are some of the top reactions:

Reactions to the breakup were lopsided in Williams' favor

More reactions to the split

Nevertheless, girlfriend or no girlfriend, Allen faces a bigger challenge on the field. His Bills have been the best team in the AFC East since Tom Brady left for Tampa, but the New York Jets have landed their guy in Aaron Rodgers, and they're aiming to win the division for the first time since 2002.

Josh Allen and Brittany Williams: Revisiting Bills QB's dating history

Brittany Williams, who works as a fitness trainer and hosts her own online Pilates programme, first met Josh Allen at a birthday party for his brother, when they were both eight. During the said party, a baseball flew from a nearby game, and Allen caught it and handed it to Williams.

They would not see each other again until high school, when Williams invited Allen to be his high school dance partner. After that, he ghosted her, as she revealed on The Morning After last year:

“I specifically remember (Allen) reaching out to me a whole year later and just randomly texting me, saying, ‘I messed up.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, you haven’t talked to me in a year.’ But at the same time, I liked it.”

In 2017, Josh Allen and Williams started dating. and since then, they have been in a stable relationship until now.

