Tyson Bagent could not lead the Chicago Bears to a win against the Los Angeles Chargers as they lost 30-13. Much has been said about the backup quarterback, who has showed some flashes of brilliance. But today, as the Bears defense failed to contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense, the pressure was too much on a quarterback starting his second full game.

Tyson Bagent ended up throwing two interceptions and no touchdowns and much will be said about his failures. But many fans fekt that the quarterback, who scored a separate rushing touchdown as well himself, was failed by the Bears organization and coaching team.

NFL fans skewer Chicago Bears for mistreating Tyson Bagent against the Los Angeles Chargers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans skewered the Chicago Bears for putting too much on Tyson Bagent's plate. There have been indications that they might be looking at a quarterback competition between him and Justin Fields. But his latest performance showed that both quarterbacks are united in their struggles this season in getting the Chicago offense going.

Supporters took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to let their views known. Here are some of the best reactions.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Justin Herbert rebounds for the Chargers with an imperious performance

While the quarterback situation with the Chicago Bears is still in a flux, the Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. However, many people will feel that he has underachieved given his talent. Especially this season he has been uneven, not helped by an injury to his non-throwing hand.

But against the Bears, he was nearly perfect. He threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns. There were no interceptions and he finished with a 122.7 passer rating. It was an encouraging performance.

On the other side, the Bears have a decision to make. They could easily end up with the top couple of picks in the next years' draft holding both their and the Carolina Panthers' selections. If Justin Fields or Tyson Bagent can show themsevles to be their quarterback for the future, then they can build around them. If not, then another player like Caleb Williams might need to be picked.

But as many fans have highlighted above, the dysfunction afflicting the Bears stretches beyond their quarterback position. For a long time, Chicago has not had a plan to pull in the same direction. Without stability in the coaching and executive boxes, any rookie player is expected to struggle.