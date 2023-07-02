The newest edition of EA Sports' Madden video game will be released later this summer. And it seems that, everytime a new sneak peek is revealed, NFL fans aren't happy with what they see and hear.

The inconsistencies with the graphics that show NFL players with the wrong jerseys has infuriated all fans. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's helmet missing bars on the front cover also had fans irate. Now, it appears to be the announcers' voices that will be used for the game that have fans mad.

Fans on Reddit started a conversation in which some stated that announcers Charles Davis and Brandin Gaudin are disappointing. Some of the fans stated that their voices are boring when compared to other video games, such as FIFA soccer and the NBA 2K video game.

One fan on Reddit asked if their voices were that broing in real life or if it was just the video game that made them sound like that? Another said that Davis wasn't that boring and was actually quite knowlegeable.

And some said the Gaudin's 'real life' announcing skills are much better. But most agreeed that the Madden game needed new announcers.

New Madden 24 will allow players to create their own teams

Throughout the last few years, the popularity of the Madden video game has surprisingly decreased. Once a highlight for many NFL fans, it has become disappointing to some for the lack of evolution over the past few years.

Compared to other popular video games, the franchise and game haven't evolved to where fans would like it to. So, the newest edition of the game, Madden 24, which will be released next month, has some upgrades.

According to the game creators, the game will now give players an opportunity to design and create their own uniforms and leagues. This is something that hasn't been possible in a few years.

“This year, we wanted to revamp the way Relocation is handled within Franchise, making it more accessible and giving a visual refresh to the older style uniforms that have been in the game for years. Relocation is no longer limited to owners – you can also relocate while playing as a coach,” the Madden franchise blog stated.

The new update which is called 'franchise mode' will give video game enthusiasts more freedom when playing the game. The game will also allow players to play in a mini-game, and there will be new graphics to brighten up the experience as well.

EA Sports is hopeful that continual improvements to the game will increase its sales once again.

