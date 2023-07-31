Madden is taking a lot of heat from fans, especially with regards to how NCAA's official football game will turn out. The issue at hand is that older versions of NCAA gave much better control compared to the current Madden.

As one poster wrote on Reddit,

"The difference in feel between playing NCAA 14 and modern Madden is truly astonishing. In the former you actually control the players, you actually play football. The game is responsive and there is the ability for precision on the part of the person holding the controller. Not something I ever thought I’d take for granted in a football game."

They further commented that EA seems to be prioritizing the graphics and animation more than the gameplay and features. They added,

"Modern Madden is nothing. It’s squishier than baby p**p. It is less interested in letting you play football than it is in giving you an illusion of control while it cycles you through the various animations."

Most commenters seemed to agree with this assessment as well. It speaks to the depth of frustration many players have with the way EA has developed its NFL game over the years. Here are some of the comments:

Why did EA stop NCAA Football while keeping up Madden?

The next release of NCAA Football will follow their last release in 2013. It will be more than a decade since fans saw the game.

EA has a contract with the NFL that pays the league and the players and in return, they use their names and likeness in their gameplay. Unfortunately, before the courts allowed NIL money into college football, there was the issue of compensating athletes for using their likeness as EA was doing for NCAA Football.

Ultimately, that meant EA withdrew from that market and focussed on building up their parntership with the NFL. But now, with the latest NCAA rules allowing student athletes to be compensated for names, images and likeness, a contract can be drawn up between them and EA.

That has been the harbinger for the return of the popular football game and it looks certain to become a leader in the gaming industry like its NFL counterpart. Though with the big release due for summer next year, it is imperative that EA win over skeptical fans like those above. They have one chance to make a first impression and they would hope that fans can get something different that they would not get by just playing Madden.