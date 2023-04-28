Quarterback Will Levis was expected to be a top 10 draft pick heading into night 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky quarterback remained in the green room alongside his family until the final name was called near midnight.

While the speculation of why the quarterback slipped out of the first round, many NFL fans were more intrigued by his sisters and girlfriend.

His sister Kelley, in particular, caught the eyes of many NFL fans. Many said that the best part of Levis not being drafted was the fact that the cameras kept panning to his portion of the green room..

During and after night 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL fans were flocking to Instagram to see if they could find the quarterback's sister Kelley. And, they did. Her number of followers has already increased by the hundreds, reaching to over 8,000 followers on the social media platform.

While the quarterback, unfortunately, didn't see his NFL dreams come true on Thursday night, it's highly likely that he will hear his name called during round two or three. Also, with the amount of attention his sister received on night one, perhaps her social media following will grow even larger during Friday's broadcast.

QB Will Levis was one of four NFL Draft attendees not selected on night 1

2023 NFL Draft - Round 1

Attending the NFL Draft is a moment that football players will never forget. Hearing their name called as they hug their families and walking up to the stage, meeting NFL Commissioner, are all moments which are unforgettable.

Players who accept the invitation to attend the NFL Draft are typically certain that their name will be called in the first round. While there have been plenty of situations where players remain waiting in the draft's green room, it's not usually very many.

However, that wasn't the case this year. Four players who attended the NFL Draft weren't selected on night one. Will Levis was the top name among them and had over 90 percent chance of being drafted in the first five picks.

With many suspecting Will Levis' previous toe injury to hinder his draft potential, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. also wasn't drafted.

Alabama Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch also expected to be drafted in the first round but faced disappointment. As well as Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White, still waiting in Kansas City. All four players are likely to hear their names called early on in Friday night's broadcast.

