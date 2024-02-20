The NFL season may have concluded but that doesn't mean the conversation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is going to stop anytime soon. The NFL on Fox TikTok account posted a video on their account on Monday that has fans stunned.

The TikTok video showed three side-by-side clips from each of Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victories. However, it was clips of his celebrations that the video compared, which include his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in 2020, his brother Jason Kelce in 2023 and Taylor Swift in 2024.

Taylor Swift's song "Red" ran in the background of the video.

"Three Super Bowl hugs for Travis Kelce."

Fans flooded the comments section of the TikTok post with their thoughts. The majority of comments were surprised that FOX Sports would create content that essentially compared Travis Kelce's relationships.

Both the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and Swift were also tagged in the post, so the likelihood of them seeing it is quite high.

The terms "wild" and "messy" were used often in the comments section. Below are some of the comments by fans on the FOX Sports post:

Taylor Swift gave a nod to Travis Kelce while touring in Australia

Taylor Swift jetted from Tokyo, Japan, to Las Vegas, Nevada, last weekend to watch Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII. Days later, she headed for Australia, where she continued her "Eras Tour."

On Sunday, Swift was seen boarding her plane in Melbourne, Australia, on her way to Sydney, Australia. She was spotted at the airport wearing a red shirt along with the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII hat.

Swift also donned the "TNT" bracelet, which represents both of their initials and was first worn when the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore.

Swift performed three shows in Melbourne and will have four shows this week in Sydney. Her tour will then head to Singapore before taking a hiatus in a few weeks.