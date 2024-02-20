“F**k that guy’s electric man”: Travis Kelce gives props to Shaquille O'Neal’s championship ring critique on Charles Barkley

Kansas City Chief’s star and well, Taylor Swift’s partner, Travis Kelce, recently expressed his admiration for none other than NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

O’Neal, once a dominant NBA superstar, is now a TV personality, with his appearances regularly resulting in some hilarious moments for viewers to enjoy. Something similar happened when Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles’ Jason Kelce, appeared on a recent episode of "The Big Podcast."

With Charles Barkley also part of the episode, Shaq could not help but bring up a topic he has regularly used to troll his friend and former NBA rival. Himself a four-time NBA champion, O’Neal referenced Jason’s Super Bowl LII Ring to make fun of the fact that Chuck finished with zero NBA championships.

Jason, who obviously found the ribbing hilarious, could not help but tell his brother about the same, who thought he was lucky to be part of the episode. Travis Kelce claimed that Shaq was utterly entertaining, and deserved to be a guest on his podcast as well:

"F**k that guy’s electric man. He is the best. Dude as soon as I found out him and Lefkoe were doing a podcast I immediately hit the follow button. "

Shaq, who hosts "The Big Podcast" alongside Adam Lefkoe, is a huge Taylor Swift fan and will be delighted with Travis’ glowing review.

Kelce’s opinions are completely warranted, considering the regular laugh-riots that result whenever Shaquille O’Neal makes appearances on TV/podcasts, especially in the company of his friend Charles Barkley.

Shaquille O’Neal and Jason Kelce talked about a range of topics

Jason Kelce had claimed that he was delighted with how ‘easily’ the conversation flowed with Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal's wholesome, hilarious personality means that his podcasts regularly end up resulting in some truly hilarious moments. At the same time, however, he can also dish out useful advice for his peers, considering the kind of experiences he has had, and not only in the NBA.

For example, Jason, who is considering retirement from the NFL, brought up the topic in front of O’Neal. O’Neal had some glowing advice for Kelce, and claimed that unlike him, he himself made a number of mistakes with respect to his family:

"My advice to you if you are going to retire: Accept it, enjoy your family, brother.

"I made a lot of dumb*ss mistakes to where I lost my family and I didn’t have anybody. That’s not the case for you, so enjoy your beautiful wife, enjoy your beautiful kids, and never dwell on what we had.

"What we had is what we got. You got the ring, people know who you are. Enjoy, because again, I was an idiot, and I’ve talked about it a long time. I lost my whole family. I’m in a 100,000-square-foot house by myself."

While the episode began with Shaq and Jason ganging up on Chuck to make fun of his lack of rings, it ended with O'Neal coming up with some poignant advice. Of course, he could not help but reference the ring once again, and claimed that winning it meant Jason had already achieved enough to enjoy the rest of his life.

Kelce, now 36, is a seven-time NFL All-Pro and a Philadelphia Eagles legend, having been at the franchise since 2011. However, as the recent interview suggests, Jason might finally be looking to hang up his boots, for good.