"Did you hire the same editor?", "You’ll never be Tommy" - NFL fans rip Russell Wilson apart for trying to copy Tom Brady after first win with Broncos

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos secured their first win of the season against the Houston Texans. The quarterback turned to social media with highlights from the win, complete with his commentary along with it. Fans, however, weren't exactly happy about it being similar to how Tom Brady does it.

For a couple of seasons, Brady has turned to his social media with similar videos. Every time his team won, the NFL icon posted a recap with highlights.

Fans remained unimpressed, asking Wilson to find his own thing.

The video starts with Wilson talking about the game, eventually blending into various clips and moments from the game.

The Broncos started the season with a 17-16 loss against the Seattle Seahawks. However, they bounced back against the Texans with a 16-9 win.

Fans couldn't help the comparisons to Brady. According to Twitter users, Wilson is never going to be Brady. Some urged the 33-year-old to come up with his own content and not try to copy what Brady was doing.

Russell Wilson's caption indicated that this might be the first of many videos to come. Some fans were concerned about the win itself, stating that he was hyping himself up after a win against a weak team.

thuan tran @thuan50_tran @DangeRussWilson Who does This? Post hype video of themself after a weak win against a weak team. Does he really want this much attention? @DangeRussWilson Who does This? Post hype video of themself after a weak win against a weak team. Does he really want this much attention?

Russell Wilson was booed during their game vs the Texans

As Wilson geared up to play at home against the Texans, fans delivered a warm welcome. However, they eventually ended up booing Wilson by the end of the game. This came despite their win.

Houston Texans v Denver Broncos

Fans were divided over the reaction, especially as some felt the response was uncalled for. With only two games done, it might be a little too soon to predict how the season might turn out. This also means fans need to wait and see how the Broncos play.

The reaction could also be a result of Russell Wilson's last season with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson finished with a losing record for the first time in his career, along with a career-low 3,113 passing yards and a 54.7 QBR.

The Broncos will play the San Francisco 49ers next. Denver have been struggling to put up substantial points thus far. They haven't been able to put up more than 16 points against opposing teams. Considering the caliber of the Niners defense, the Broncos quarterback will have to get on the same wavelength as his receivers before gameday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far