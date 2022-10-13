Fantasy football glossary: What is FPPG and OPRK in fantasy football?

If you're participating in a fantasy football league, it's crucial to know some concepts related to the sport and competition. You may often come across terms like FPPG and OPRK. But what do these acronyms stand for?

As Week 6 of the NFL 2022-23 season is just around the corner, you can still sharpen your fantasy football glossary. If you aren't aware of what FPPG and OPRK mean, we are here to help you through the process.

What does FPPG mean in fantasy football?

FPPG is simply an abbreviation for fantasy points per game. FPPG statistics indicate the fantasy points that a player or team has scored per game. It basically reflects the average fantasy points you receive per week during the course of the season.

It's feasible to draft players who have a higher FPPG in comparison to others. A high FPPG generally demonstrates that a player can contribute more fantasy points to your team.

What is OPRK in fantasy football?

OPRK stands for opponent rank. OPRK reveals how a player’s upcoming NFL opponent will perform against that player’s position. Opponent rankings are color coordinated based on the strength of the player matchup in that position.

Green OPRK represents that the player’s opponent is ranked in the bottom ten (between 22-32) in defending that position. Meanwhile, a black-colored OPRK indicates that the opposing team is at a league average (between 11-19) in defending that position. Finally, a red OPKR symbolizes that the opposing team ranks in the top 10 (between 1-10) in defending that position.

OPRK can assist managers in drafting a player into their roster based on recent stats. It identifies which players have the edge in fantasy points over others in that position.

So, now that you know what FPPG and OPRK mean, you can continue to draft players that will potentially get you maximum points.

