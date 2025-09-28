“Favorite kind of karma”: NFL fans react as Jalen Ramsey suffers hamstring injury after mocking celebration

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a big blow during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after star cornerback Jalen Ramsey reportedly suffered a hamstring injury.
Ramsey limped off the field holding his hamstring in the third quarter after covering for Jordan Addison down the field. The seven-time Pro Bowler went into the blue medical tent on the sideline for evaluation.
Earlier in the first quarter, Ramsey had faked a hamstring injury during a touchdown celebration, seemingly mocking Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson's signature griddy.
Fans reacted to Ramsey's injury, highlighting his fake injury celebration.
"Jalen Ramsey limping off with a hamstring injury after the fake injury celly is my favorite kind of karma 🤣"
"Karma for that shitty griddy."
"Jalen Ramsey faked the hurt hamstring in the 1st quarter only to actually hurt his hamstring in the 2nd half. You cannot make this up man. 😭"
"I don’t wish injuries on anyone but Jalen Ramsey faking a hamstring injury earlier in the game and now suffering one is very fitting. Karma is real and it comes for everyone."
"You’re telling me Jalen Ramsey celebrated by acting like he pulled his hammy then hitting the Griddy (an injury Jefferson has been dealing with and his taunt) just to then actually pull his hammy. That’s karma."
Jalen Ramsey was being evaluated on the bench by the trainers and remained active on the sidelines. He was also seen riding a bicycle as a warm-up.
Jalen Ramsey's touchdown ruled out after his fake injury celebration against Vikings
Coming back to his play from the first quarter, Ramsey's touchdown was ruled out after the replay showed Vikings running back Jordan Mason touching the fumble, while his foot was out of bounds.
The Steelers suffered another injury scare in the game after cornerback Darius Slay grabbed his side following the final play of the first quarter. However, he was back on the field in the second quarter, shrugging off his initial concern.
