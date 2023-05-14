With the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Felix Anudike-Uzomah. Some of the Chiefs fans were confused with this draft selection but the Super Bowl champions wanted to strengthen their defense, and they were able to do it with the addition of a homegrown player.

Popular Madden streamer Gene Dangus, also known as Bengal, recently uploaded a video in which he was joined by NFL insider and draft expert Daniel Jeremiah. They both reviewed each team's top pick from the 2023 NFL Draft in that video and according to Bengal, Felix was the ideal pick for the Chiefs.

Here's what he said:

“I think he's a perfect fit in their defense. You look at what' Spaggs likes off the edge and it is him to a tee you know the big strong I want to say sturdy in a way and he was someone who came to Kansas State like 200 pounds."

"I think it was one of his only division one offers, bulked up to, you know, easily over to 250-260 now and very productive I mean flashes a ton of athleticism as well. Really liked the player a ton."

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl champions and their general manager Brett Veach is known for making good decisions for the franchise. Their last season's draft was successful, and they found many good players who helped them.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah is another player who could contribute massively to the Chiefs, and he can replace Frank Clark. Chris Jones was in DPOY consideration last season, and he will serve as a mentor for Felix, who is already well-loved among the Chiefs fans.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah impressed many at Kansas State

Felix Anudike-Uzomah: 2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

Since Felix Anudike-Uzomah played for Kansas State, the Chiefs organization already knew him well. He impressed everyone with his performances, and the franchise saw him as an ideal player to add to their young defensive unit. In his three years at Kansas State, Felix played 27 games and recorded 68 solo tackles, 29 assisted tackles along with 20.5 total sacks.

The Chiefs' defense has always been criticized, but they did get better last season. The long-term aim of the franchise is to see Felix Anudike-Uzomah and George Karlaftis forming a formidable duo, that will help Patrick Mahomes and co. to win more Super Bowls in the future.

Hopefully, they will continue to make strides in the right direction next season, and maybe Mahomes will lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl under his reign.

Aaron Ladd @aaronladdtv #Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah: "For me, I still haven't made the team until I put in the work and impress the coaches..." #Chiefs Felix Anudike-Uzomah: "For me, I still haven't made the team until I put in the work and impress the coaches..." https://t.co/j1zeIvNSvN

