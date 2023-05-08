Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign in which their defense played extremely well. Both Chris Jones and Frank Clark led from the front throughout the playoffs and won their second ring together.

However, a few months ago, Clark was released by the Chiefs due to his lofty contract. It was expected that the veteran defensive end would have signed with a new team by now, but that hasn't happened. In light of that Jones dropped a tweet in which he was basically recruiting Clark to come back and play for the Chiefs.

Here's what Chris Jones tweeted today:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"@TheRealFrankC_ Lets finish it..... @Chiefs"

Patrick Mahomes also retweeted Chris Jones' tweet and made it clear that he also wants Frank Clark back in Kansas City. The Chiefs quarterback is aware of Clark's importance, and if he signs with them, their defense would be among the elite in the league.

Since Mahomes has also shown interest in Clark's return, one can expect that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach must be aware of his star player's demand. It will be interesting to see what happens next, but Chiefs fans will certainly love it if Clark comes back to play for them.

Patrick Mahomes handed another offensive weapon via the 2023 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes: Kentucky Derby 149

The Chiefs added another weapon in the form of Rashee Rice via the 2023 NFL Draft. The SMU wide receiver is seen as a replacement for JuJu Smith-Schuster, and the fans are excited for him.

Throughout his career, Patrick Mahomes has shown that he can make everyone around him better, and Rice will certainly benefit from playing alongside the Super Bowl MVP.

Moreover, the Chiefs will also have Justyn Ross in their squad this season, and he is a player who could become a star in the league if he stays healthy. Apart from Rice and Ross, the Chiefs still have Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Justin Watson as part of their wide receiver group.

The Chiefs are favorites to win the Super Bowl once again, and all eyes will be on Mahomes if he is able to add another ring to his glorious resume.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes