  Fever's star Sophie Cunningham stunned as Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley & twin Hanna pull off wild grab during sea adventures

Fever's star Sophie Cunningham stunned as Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley & twin Hanna pull off wild grab during sea adventures

By Garima
Modified Sep 19, 2025 17:43 GMT
Sophie Cunnigham (L) Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder (R) Image credit: Imagn, Getty
Sophie Cunnigham (L) Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder (R) Image credit: Imagn, Getty

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder has an adventurous spirit as evidenced by her social media activity. She went fishing recently and her sister Hanna posted a video of their outing on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the video, as the two were out at sea the fishing boat hooked a shark by its tail fin. Haley clicked a few pictures with the shark, as the caption read:

“There’s plenty of fish in the sea.”
Women’s basketball player Sophie Cunningham who plays for the Indiana Fever left a comment underneath the post.

“Hahaha I was not expecting that at all.”
Sophie Cunnigham&#039;s comment on Hanna Cavinder&#039;s Instagram post (Image credit: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)
Sophie Cunnigham's comment on Hanna Cavinder's Instagram post (Image credit: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)

Cavinder and Ferguson started dating in Sept. 2023. They met in June that year after the tight end messaged her on social media. Cavinder, who is a former Miami basketball athlete and a social media influencer, made her relationship with him public in 2024, writing on TikTok:

“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”

The couple got engaged in April 2025 on Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

Haley shared subsequent moment on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring, as Ferguson sang along to a song with the word “Wifey.”

Since getting engaged, Haley has been a regular at Cowboys games, wearing Ferguson’s jersey and supporting him from the stands.

Haley Cavinder wore a custom Dallas Cowboys hat to Jake Ferguson’s game

The Dallas Cowboys played their home opener on Sunday at AT&T Stadium against the New York Giants. Among the sea of fans was Haley Cavinder, wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat with Jake Ferguson’s jersey number, 87, on it.

Haley Cavinder&#039;s Instagram story (Image credit: Instagram/@haleycavinder)
Haley Cavinder's Instagram story (Image credit: Instagram/@haleycavinder)

The Cowboys won the matchup 40-37 against the Giants in a high-scoring showdown between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. Dallas tied the game with a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation and won it with a 46-yarder in overtime. Ferguson made several important catches throughout the game.

Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

