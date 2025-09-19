Fever's star Sophie Cunningham stunned as Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley & twin Hanna pull off wild grab during sea adventures

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancee Haley Cavinder has an adventurous spirit as evidenced by her social media activity. She went fishing recently and her sister Hanna posted a video of their outing on Instagram on Wednesday.In the video, as the two were out at sea the fishing boat hooked a shark by its tail fin. Haley clicked a few pictures with the shark, as the caption read:“There’s plenty of fish in the sea.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWomen’s basketball player Sophie Cunningham who plays for the Indiana Fever left a comment underneath the post.“Hahaha I was not expecting that at all.”Sophie Cunnigham's comment on Hanna Cavinder's Instagram post (Image credit: Instagram/@hanna.cavinder)Cavinder and Ferguson started dating in Sept. 2023. They met in June that year after the tight end messaged her on social media. Cavinder, who is a former Miami basketball athlete and a social media influencer, made her relationship with him public in 2024, writing on TikTok:“God blessed me with my best friend, thank you for showing me the purest form of love.”The couple got engaged in April 2025 on Fort Myers Beach, Florida. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley shared subsequent moment on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring, as Ferguson sang along to a song with the word “Wifey.”Since getting engaged, Haley has been a regular at Cowboys games, wearing Ferguson’s jersey and supporting him from the stands.Haley Cavinder wore a custom Dallas Cowboys hat to Jake Ferguson’s gameThe Dallas Cowboys played their home opener on Sunday at AT&amp;T Stadium against the New York Giants. Among the sea of fans was Haley Cavinder, wearing a Dallas Cowboys hat with Jake Ferguson’s jersey number, 87, on it.Haley Cavinder's Instagram story (Image credit: Instagram/@haleycavinder)The Cowboys won the matchup 40-37 against the Giants in a high-scoring showdown between quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson. Dallas tied the game with a 64-yard field goal at the end of regulation and won it with a 46-yarder in overtime. Ferguson made several important catches throughout the game.Also Read: Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière