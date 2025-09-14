  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière

Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 14, 2025 19:16 GMT
Jake Ferguson locks lips with fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder on sidelines ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE
Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière (image credits: getty, instagram/haleycavinder)

Jake Ferguson and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared a kiss on the sidelines before the Cowboys played the Giants at home on Sunday. Cavinder wore a blue cowboy hat with Ferguson’s No. 87 jersey number, white boots and a white dress.

Ad
"Home opener for 87!!," Cavinder wrote on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dallas lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in Week 1.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Cavinder also posted on Instagram three days after that matchup.

“Fergyyyy fresh!” Cavinder wrote on Sept. 7.

She kissed Ferguson on the first image. Haley also showed off her outfit and posed with her twin sister, Hanna, in the other snaps.

Ad

Haley had a bold black outfit on. She wore sleek black leather pants paired with a fitted black top.

The Cowboys- Eagles game was full of drama. Both teams scored early in the first half. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley ran in touchdowns for Philadelphia, while Javonte Williams scored twice for Dallas.

The Eagles led 21-20 at halftime.

Eagles defender Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting at Dak Prescott during the first play. In the third quarter, lightning delayed the game for over an hour.

Ad

Only one score happened after, which was a long field goal by Jake Elliott. The rest of the game had missed chances and punts.

Dallas had a chance to win on the final drive. However, CeeDee Lamb dropped a pass and Prescott’s last throw did not connect.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah sent 1-word message as Haley Cavinder flaunted Jake Ferguson’s last name on derrière

Haley Cavinder wore shorts in Week 1 with “Ferguson” written boldly across the back on her leather pants.

Ad

After she posted the pictures on Instagram, Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, commented.

"Babe," Ramos wrote.

Her fiance, Jake Ferguson, chimed in.

"My wife," Fearguson wrote.

Haley's twin sister, Hanna, complimented her.

"We luv home base," Hanna commented.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @haleycavinder)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @haleycavinder)

Haley got engaged to Ferguson in April. He proposed on the beach in Florida, and she posted a photo of her ring on Instagram.

Ad

They first connected in June 2023 when Ferguson messaged her online.

They started dating in September 2023, with their first date turning into a fun 10-day hangout during the Fourth of July weekend.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications