Jake Ferguson locks lips with fiancée Haley Cavinder ahead of Cowboys home opener vs. Giants 13 days after flaunting TE's name on derrière

Jake Ferguson and his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, shared a kiss on the sidelines before the Cowboys played the Giants at home on Sunday. Cavinder wore a blue cowboy hat with Ferguson’s No. 87 jersey number, white boots and a white dress.&quot;Home opener for 87!!,&quot; Cavinder wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDallas lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20 in Week 1.Cavinder also posted on Instagram three days after that matchup.“Fergyyyy fresh!” Cavinder wrote on Sept. 7.She kissed Ferguson on the first image. Haley also showed off her outfit and posed with her twin sister, Hanna, in the other snaps. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley had a bold black outfit on. She wore sleek black leather pants paired with a fitted black top.The Cowboys- Eagles game was full of drama. Both teams scored early in the first half. Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley ran in touchdowns for Philadelphia, while Javonte Williams scored twice for Dallas.The Eagles led 21-20 at halftime.Eagles defender Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting at Dak Prescott during the first play. In the third quarter, lightning delayed the game for over an hour.Only one score happened after, which was a long field goal by Jake Elliott. The rest of the game had missed chances and punts.Dallas had a chance to win on the final drive. However, CeeDee Lamb dropped a pass and Prescott’s last throw did not connect.Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah sent 1-word message as Haley Cavinder flaunted Jake Ferguson’s last name on derrièreHaley Cavinder wore shorts in Week 1 with “Ferguson” written boldly across the back on her leather pants.After she posted the pictures on Instagram, Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, commented.&quot;Babe,&quot; Ramos wrote.Her fiance, Jake Ferguson, chimed in.&quot;My wife,&quot; Fearguson wrote.Haley's twin sister, Hanna, complimented her.&quot;We luv home base,&quot; Hanna commented.Source: (Via Instagram/ @haleycavinder)Haley got engaged to Ferguson in April. He proposed on the beach in Florida, and she posted a photo of her ring on Instagram.They first connected in June 2023 when Ferguson messaged her online.They started dating in September 2023, with their first date turning into a fun 10-day hangout during the Fourth of July weekend.