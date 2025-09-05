  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash

By Prasen
Modified Sep 05, 2025 00:25 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is locked in as the 2025 NFL season begins Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Cowboys to open the year.

On Thursday, Sept. 4, while Ferguson prepares to take on Nick Sirianni's men, his fiancée, Haley Cavinder, is ready to show her support from the stands. Cavinder gave followers a look at her gameday style on Instagram. The former Miami Hurricanes basketball star rocked a bold customised outfit and dropped a three-word message in the caption:

“Let’s go 87.”

Haley’s outfit featured a black spaghetti-strap top with a sweetheart neckline paired with leather pants covered in silver studs. To make it game-day special, Haley customized the outfit with Ferguson’s jersey number 87, written on the back of her top and scattered across the pants. She accessorized the outfit with gold earrings, rings, and bracelets, and a slick bun hairstyle. Have a look:

also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash [IG/@haleycavinder]
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash [IG/@haleycavinder]

Later, the 24-year-old posted a picture of her beau from the field and dropped four heart emojis to cheer for him.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash [IG/@haleycavinder]
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message showing off custom gameday fit for Cowboys vs Eagles TNF clash [IG/@haleycavinder]

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops travel vlog with twin Hanna

Yesterday, Haley and Hanna Cavinder posted a travel vlog video on their joint Instagram page.

“Travel vlog ✈️ #vlog #twins, the social media influencer wrote in the caption.
“Hey, you guys, it is September 3rd, and I'm going to be doing a travel vlog for y'all because we are going to the airport right now. It is 530, KT just picked me up. I'm leaving Hannah in Baltimore, Maryland, for a photoshoot with Under Armour, and then from there we go to the game,” Cowboys TE’s fiancée said in the video.
Later in the video, Haley explained that she met Hanna in Baltimore, and together they drove to the hotel. The twins then went to Under Armour headquarters for a full day of shooting. They did workouts, filmed in new gear, and even went on the football field.

Haley tried on a Wisconsin Badgers jersey [Ferguson's alma mater] with full pads and attempted to jump over Hanna. The day ended with Polaroid photos from the shoot.

Also read: Jake Ferguson drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder golfs in black miniskirt on Labor Day

Prasen

