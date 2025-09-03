Jake Ferguson drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder golfs in black miniskirt on Labor Day

Haley Cavinder is living the countdown till her wedding to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, but that doesn't keep her from spending some time in leisure. On September 2, the former Miami Hurricanes star shared a glimpse of her Labor Day outing at a golf course.The Instagram reel showed Haley dressed in a black tank top and a matching black mini-skirt. She completed the look with contrasting shoes and a cap to look fashionably ready for her golf day. Cavinder didn't hesitate to flex her growing passion for golf as she attempted a drive down the green.Captioning the post, Haley wrote,&quot;Labor Day spent on the greens⛳️ #golf&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, Ferguson’s reaction to his fiancée's Labor Day outing was a two-word comment:“Fairway seeker.”Screenshot via IG (@haleycavinder)Cavinder often shares her golfing adventures on social media, expressing her growing golf obsession. As of now, Haley has hinted that the couple will marry soon, offering a sneak peek into preparations.Also read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason actionCeeDee Lamb reaction on Jake Ferguson' $52,000,000 Cowboys extensionAfter news broke that Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million extension, Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted a simple one-word shoutout for the tight end on Instagram:“Fergyyy.”CeeDee Lamb reaction on Jake Ferguson' $52,000,000 Cowboys extension [IG/@cee2x___]It was a happy reaction from Lamb, who knows a thing or two about contracts as he signed a four-year, $136 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL last summer.Meanwhile, 26-year-old Ferguson has become one of Dak Prescott’s most trusted targets since being drafted in 2022. His 2023 season production earned him a Pro Bowl nod. Injuries slowed his progress in 2024, but Ferguson still managed 500 receiving yards.Keeping Ferguson was about more than numbers for Jerry Jones as they look to go deep in the 2025 NFL season. The Cowboys have a long history of tight ends being central to their offense, from Jason Witten to Dalton Schultz. It's only fitting that Ferguson is now carrying that tradition forward.Also read: &quot;The makeup looks so pretty&quot;: Fans react as ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder enjoys &quot;d8 night&quot; with fiancé Jake Ferguson