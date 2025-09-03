  • home icon
Jake Ferguson drops 2-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder golfs in black miniskirt on Labor Day

By Prasen
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:59 GMT
Jake Ferguson and Haley Cavinder [via IG@haleycavinder]

Haley Cavinder is living the countdown till her wedding to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, but that doesn't keep her from spending some time in leisure. On September 2, the former Miami Hurricanes star shared a glimpse of her Labor Day outing at a golf course.

The Instagram reel showed Haley dressed in a black tank top and a matching black mini-skirt. She completed the look with contrasting shoes and a cap to look fashionably ready for her golf day. Cavinder didn't hesitate to flex her growing passion for golf as she attempted a drive down the green.

Captioning the post, Haley wrote,

"Labor Day spent on the greens⛳️ #golf"

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s reaction to his fiancée's Labor Day outing was a two-word comment:

“Fairway seeker.”
Screenshot via IG (@haleycavinder)
Screenshot via IG (@haleycavinder)

Cavinder often shares her golfing adventures on social media, expressing her growing golf obsession. As of now, Haley has hinted that the couple will marry soon, offering a sneak peek into preparations.

CeeDee Lamb reaction on Jake Ferguson' $52,000,000 Cowboys extension

After news broke that Ferguson signed a four-year, $52 million extension, Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted a simple one-word shoutout for the tight end on Instagram:

“Fergyyy.”
CeeDee Lamb reaction on Jake Ferguson&#039; $52,000,000 Cowboys extension [IG/@cee2x___]
CeeDee Lamb reaction on Jake Ferguson' $52,000,000 Cowboys extension [IG/@cee2x___]

It was a happy reaction from Lamb, who knows a thing or two about contracts as he signed a four-year, $136 million extension, making him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL last summer.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Ferguson has become one of Dak Prescott’s most trusted targets since being drafted in 2022. His 2023 season production earned him a Pro Bowl nod. Injuries slowed his progress in 2024, but Ferguson still managed 500 receiving yards.

Keeping Ferguson was about more than numbers for Jerry Jones as they look to go deep in the 2025 NFL season. The Cowboys have a long history of tight ends being central to their offense, from Jason Witten to Dalton Schultz. It's only fitting that Ferguson is now carrying that tradition forward.

Edited by Prasen
bell-icon Manage notifications