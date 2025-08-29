On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson gave followers a peek behind the scenes from the 2025 NFL preseason game on his Instagram. Ferguson captioned the post,“Sometimes, when you bring the thunder, you get lost in the storm - Kenny Powers.”Haley Cavinder, Ferguson’s fiancée and former Miami Hurricane basketball star, reacted in the comments with a playful two-word message,“Ranch fountain ⛲️.”Ferguson replied with a single word: “wife.”Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action [IG/@jakeferg84]The &quot;ranch fountain&quot; holds a special meaning for Ferguson and Cavinder. Earlier this month, in an interview, Ferguson shared what he loves most about being engaged and revealed his one big wedding request. For Ferguson, that request is to have a ranch fountain at his wedding.“I don't think I can pick one, but, you know, she's been whipping up some really good meals lately. She made me these barbecue tacos. Crazy. The protein, desserts, all of it. All of it's the best.”“Oh, yeah, so I'm not really in on the wedding planning. However, I did request a ranch fountain for like late nights. You get like a chicken tender, pizza, something like different than the ranch fountain. So that's all I wanted,” Cowboys TE said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple got engaged this year at Fort Myers Beach.Also read: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTSHaley Cavinder rocks chic denim outfit at Cowboys’ preseason finaleOn August 23, Haley made an appearance at the Cowboys’ preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. She flaunted her sparkling engagement ring while watching the game from a VIP suite. The 24-year-old gave her followers a peek at the game by sharing a carousel post on Instagram.“Home sweet home,” Haley wrote in the caption.In one of the pictures, Ferguson's fiancée wore a fitted, dark denim corset-style top paired with loose-fitting dark denim cargo pants and accessorized her look with a black baseball cap worn backward and a gold bracelet on her wrist. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlso read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message as Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze cheers for Chiefs QB