  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, drops a 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action

Jake Ferguson's fiancée, Haley Cavinder, drops a 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action

By Prasen
Modified Aug 29, 2025 12:53 GMT
59th Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action - Source: Getty

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson gave followers a peek behind the scenes from the 2025 NFL preseason game on his Instagram. Ferguson captioned the post,

Ad
“Sometimes, when you bring the thunder, you get lost in the storm - Kenny Powers.”

Haley Cavinder, Ferguson’s fiancée and former Miami Hurricane basketball star, reacted in the comments with a playful two-word message,

“Ranch fountain ⛲️.”

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ferguson replied with a single word: “wife.”
Jake Ferguson&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder sends 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action [IG/@jakeferg84]
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder sends 2-word message as Cowboys TE shares top highlights from 2025 NFL preseason action [IG/@jakeferg84]

The "ranch fountain" holds a special meaning for Ferguson and Cavinder. Earlier this month, in an interview, Ferguson shared what he loves most about being engaged and revealed his one big wedding request. For Ferguson, that request is to have a ranch fountain at his wedding.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I don't think I can pick one, but, you know, she's been whipping up some really good meals lately. She made me these barbecue tacos. Crazy. The protein, desserts, all of it. All of it's the best.”
“Oh, yeah, so I'm not really in on the wedding planning. However, I did request a ranch fountain for like late nights. You get like a chicken tender, pizza, something like different than the ranch fountain. So that's all I wanted,” Cowboys TE said.
Ad
Ad

The couple got engaged this year at Fort Myers Beach.

Also read: Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS

Haley Cavinder rocks chic denim outfit at Cowboys’ preseason finale

On August 23, Haley made an appearance at the Cowboys’ preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons. She flaunted her sparkling engagement ring while watching the game from a VIP suite. The 24-year-old gave her followers a peek at the game by sharing a carousel post on Instagram.

Ad
“Home sweet home,” Haley wrote in the caption.

In one of the pictures, Ferguson's fiancée wore a fitted, dark denim corset-style top paired with loose-fitting dark denim cargo pants and accessorized her look with a black baseball cap worn backward and a gold bracelet on her wrist.

Also read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message as Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze cheers for Chiefs QB

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications