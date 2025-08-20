The Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, reacted to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. On Tuesday, Christen shared a carousel post on with her 605,000 Instagram followers and giving a sneak peek into BTS moments of her SI experience.Giff's wife captioned the post:“1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️,” Lions’ QB’s wife wrote in the caption.Haley, a former college basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes, dropped a one-word reaction in the comments:“Queen.”Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS [IG/@christengoff]The post takes followers behind the scenes, showing everything from makeup touches to highlighting glam moments, sun-soaked poses by the pool. Have a look: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 2021, harper-si-swimsuit-model-shows-bts-photoshoot&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot; rel=&quot;noopener noreferrer&quot; data-is-sponsored=&quot;false&quot;&gt;Christen Goff reached the final 15 of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search and was chosen as one of six models to appear in the magazine. The Lions QB's wife is a model and an actress. The 32-year-old began acting as a child in the 2004 short film Seven Eleven and later appeared in the 2019 films Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.She also featured in &quot;Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions&quot; and season 2 of Netflix’s &quot;Quarterback.&quot;Also read: Jared Goff sends 3-word message as pregnant wife Christen Harper shows off her baby bump on 2025 SI Swimsuit coverHaley Cavinder shows off intense glute workout in sleek black gym outfitJake Ferguson's fiancée is a fitness freak and frequently shares fitness tips with her followers on social media. She also runs a joint Instagram page, @cavindertwins, with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, also a former Miami Hurricanes basketball star.On Monday, Haley posted a new workout reel from the gym, focusing on glute training.“4 staple glute exercises for staple results. 🆙 The gym doesn’t lie… progress comes when you show up and stay consistent 🤏🏻,” the 24-year-old captioned the post.In the video, Haley is dressed in a sporty gym outfit. Ferguson’s fiancée wears a black sports bra paired with black high-waisted shorts and white sneakers. The video shows Haley performing her go-to glute moves, with the on-screen text 'the only four exercises you need to grow your glutes.' View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe routine featured Smith machine elevated reverse lunges, Smith machine step-ups, a kickback variation, and hip abductors.Also read: Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane joins Jake Ferguson’s girlfriend Haley Cavinder for Cowboys game in private suite