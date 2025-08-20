  • home icon
  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff's wife Christen's SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS

Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS

By Prasen
Modified Aug 20, 2025 12:00 GMT
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff&rsquo;s wife Christen&rsquo;s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS [IG/@jakeferg84/ @christengoff]

The Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, reacted to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff’s wife, Christen Goff’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photoshoot. On Tuesday, Christen shared a carousel post on with her 605,000 Instagram followers and giving a sneak peek into BTS moments of her SI experience.

Giff's wife captioned the post:

“1/28/25 • behind the scenes of @si_swimsuit 2025 🏝️,” Lions’ QB’s wife wrote in the caption.

Haley, a former college basketball player for the Miami Hurricanes, dropped a one-word reaction in the comments:

“Queen.”
Jake Ferguson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff&rsquo;s wife Christen&rsquo;s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS [IG/@christengoff]
Jake Ferguson’s fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word reaction on Jared Goff’s wife Christen’s SI Swimsuit photoshoot BTS [IG/@christengoff]

The post takes followers behind the scenes, showing everything from makeup touches to highlighting glam moments, sun-soaked poses by the pool. Have a look:

In 2021, harper-si-swimsuit-model-shows-bts-photoshoot" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Christen Goff reached the final 15 of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Search and was chosen as one of six models to appear in the magazine. The Lions QB's wife is a model and an actress. The 32-year-old began acting as a child in the 2004 short film Seven Eleven and later appeared in the 2019 films Auggie and The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.

She also featured in "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" and season 2 of Netflix’s "Quarterback."

Haley Cavinder shows off intense glute workout in sleek black gym outfit

Jake Ferguson's fiancée is a fitness freak and frequently shares fitness tips with her followers on social media. She also runs a joint Instagram page, @cavindertwins, with her twin sister, Hanna Cavinder, also a former Miami Hurricanes basketball star.

On Monday, Haley posted a new workout reel from the gym, focusing on glute training.

“4 staple glute exercises for staple results. 🆙 The gym doesn’t lie… progress comes when you show up and stay consistent 🤏🏻,” the 24-year-old captioned the post.

In the video, Haley is dressed in a sporty gym outfit. Ferguson’s fiancée wears a black sports bra paired with black high-waisted shorts and white sneakers. The video shows Haley performing her go-to glute moves, with the on-screen text 'the only four exercises you need to grow your glutes.'

The routine featured Smith machine elevated reverse lunges, Smith machine step-ups, a kickback variation, and hip abductors.

