  Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message as Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze cheers for Chiefs QB

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 2-word message as Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze cheers for Chiefs QB

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Aug 25, 2025 16:51 GMT
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder, Patrick Mahomes' son Bronze

Haley Cavinder, fiancée of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, chimed in on a Kansas City Chiefs moment over the weekend.

The former Miami basketball star commented “Cutest fam” on Instagram after Brittany Mahomes posted photos of her children cheering on Patrick Mahomes during Kansas City’s preseason finale.

Haley Cavinder, fiancée of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson comments on Brittany Mahomes post
Haley Cavinder, fiancée of Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson comments on Brittany Mahomes post

Brittany shared the carousel of images on Sunday, highlighting Sterling and Bronze dressed in red on the Arrowhead Stadium sideline.

Her youngest child, 7-month-old Golden, was not pictured.

Haley Cavinder has built a following since announcing her engagement to Jake Ferguson this spring.

This preseason, she joined Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos and other partners to post content that went viral among fans.

Haley turned heads at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 22, wearing customized Jake Ferguson gear and flashing her engagement ring as Dallas rolled past Atlanta, 31-13, in its preseason finale.

Brittany Mahomes reflects on children's growing football knowledge

For Brittany Mahomes, the Bears game was one of several family snapshots she’s shared this month. Earlier in August, she and Patrick brought all three kids to a Kansas City Current soccer match, where Bronze and Golden wore protective headphones while Sterling kicked a ball on the field. The Mahomeses co-own the NWSL club.

The family also squeezed in a San Diego trip with stops at the zoo, SeaWorld, and Legoland, giving fans a look at their off-field routine before football ramps up.

Alongside the photos from the Bears game, Brittany Mahomes reflected on how game day feels different as her kids grow:

“Every year is different with my babies. I get so excited taking them to the first game and seeing how much more they understand and enjoy watching their dad play! This year is gonna be a good one🥹😍🤍" she wrote.

Both Kansas City and Dallas enter September with different expectations. The Chiefs, defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions, open their season Sept. 5 in São Paulo against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys, who finished their exhibition schedule with a 31-13 win over Atlanta, face questions about consistency but remain in the playoff conversation.

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

