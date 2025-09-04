Jake Ferguson drops 1-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder dons $52,000,000 TE's college alma mater jersey for "rivalry game"

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is all set to play his first game of the 2025 NFL season against the Philadelphia Eagles tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ferguson’s fiancée, Haley Cavinder, posted a transition video on social media imitating him.

On Tuesday, the former Miami Hurricanes basketball star shared a reel on Instagram with her 1,000,000 followers. At first, it showed Haley standing in the gym wearing a fuchsia-colored gym outfit. The clip had overlay text that read,

"Sorry, can’t hang out. We have a rivalry game tomorrow."

The reel then cuts to Cavinder appearing in Jake Ferguson’s college football jersey from his Wisconsin Badgers days.

Jake Ferguson drops 1-word reaction as fiancée Haley Cavinder dawns Cowboys TE's Jersey number for "rivalry game" [IG/@haleycavinder]

“@jakeferg84 looks different here #dallascowboys #cowboys,” the Haley wrote in the caption.

Ferguson dropped a one-word message for her fiancee, “Ayyoooo😂.”

The fun didn’t stop there. In the video, Haley showed off some impressive athletic moves as she jumped over her twin sister Hanna Cavinder in full football gear.

Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder shares Under Armour moment with twin sister Hanna

On Tuesday, Haley Cavinder shared an IG post from her Under Armour shoot. In the picture, Haley posed with her sister Hanna at the Under Armour headquarters. The twins stood together on a running track with a massive billboard in the backdrop that read,

"UNDER ARMOUR WELCOMES HALEY & HANNA CAVINDER"

In the picture, Haley is wearing a red sports bra and matching red shorts, while Hanna is spotted in a blue sports bra and matching blue shorts. Both sisters complete their athletic looks with white sneakers.

“Always a great time with our @underarmour family 🤍,” the 24-year-old wrote in the caption.

Haley Cavinder shares a stunning Under Armour moment with twin sister Hanna [IG/@haleycavinder]

The Cavinder twins are no strangers to the spotlight. The former Miami Hurricanes players have taken over social media with their viral content and strong brand presence. Their joint Instagram page, @cavindertwins, has gained a massive following of 474,000 followers.

